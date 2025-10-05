Homeowner sparks heated discussion after sharing HVAC contractor's unfounded advice: 'That, to me, is a red flag'

Making any kind of home upgrades can be intimidating. One Redditor was taken aback by the advice a contractor gave and reached out to their Reddit community for feedback, and they had a lot to say.

The Redditor posted the message from the contractor in the r/heatpumps subreddit and said: "Contacted an HVAC company for a quote for a whole home Mitsubishi hyper heat ducted system (1 unit per floor), and got this response? Was a bit taken back, and these seem like typical 'myths', but just want to make sure."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The contractor isn't doing new constructions, so they provided advice instead about mini-splits, which they said were only good as a second heat source, not a primary one.

One redditor shut down that statement: "Location matters but... Them not being valid as primary heating and cooling is false."

The scoop

Heat pumps are a great option when you want to switch from your traditional HVAC system because they are more efficient. They take the heat from the air, ground, and water from outside your home and transfer it inside. For cooling, it transfers the heat from inside your home to the outside.

For maximum savings with a heat pump, it's a good idea to also install solar panels, which can bring your bill down to zero. EnergySage can help you find the right installers for you with its online marketplace, where you can compare prices. The energy company can even help you save up to $10,000 on installation costs.

If that's too much of an upfront cost, Palmetto's LightReach solar panel leasing program is also a good option. Palmetto has leasing programs for as little as no money down. Maintenance is also part of the plan. It makes it an affordable way to reap the benefits of solar panels.

Lastly, a great place to look for installing heat pumps is Mitsubishi, just as the OP was looking for. The company can help you find affordable options.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

How it's helping

According to Rewiring America, installing a heat pump can save you up to $400 per year on your energy bill.

Making your home a smart home can also save you $100 a year on your bills by giving you control over your electricity.

In addition to saving you money, heat pumps are also better for the environment because they reduce the amount of dirty energy that is used, which warms the planet and intensifies extreme weather events such as hurricanes and droughts.

What everyone's saying

The contractor's remarks sparked a lot of comments, with one Redditor saying: "Why does this contractor refer to a ducted heat pump as a mini split? That, to me, is a red flag on top of the fallacy. None of this is true where I live in New England, except for maybe the longevity complaint."

Another user commented, "The Mitsubishi HyperHeat keeps working well down to about -13 degrees F, so if you live in a place where it never gets that cold, you don't need backup heat."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.