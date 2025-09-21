Retirees swap conventional house for tiny home with incredibly low costs: 'A whole lot cheaper'

YouTube channel Incredible Tiny Homes posted a video of Mike and Sally Taylor showing off their tiny home in Tennessee. The couple said that they are saving a lot of money after moving from their 1,800-square-foot traditional home.

Mike said, "The cost here is a whole lot cheaper … It's $200 for lot rent and it's $25 for water sewer," and they shared that they are saving a lot of money.

The couple originally purchased the tiny home as a vacation home, but they loved it so much that they sold their larger home and moved into it full-time. They talked fondly of the togetherness the home has created as they proudly showed off its features.

They sympathized with people who are afraid to downsize, but Mike said that when you really think about it, "90 percent of the stuff you have, you really don't need."

The couple talked about how, in their larger home, they would spend a lot of time cleaning. They shared that it now only takes them about 30 minutes to clean their whole house. That means they get to spend more time together doing things they enjoy.

In addition to providing a minimalist, simplified lifestyle and saving homeowners money, tiny homes also have eco-friendly benefits for people looking to reduce their negative impact on the planet.

Tiny homes typically use fewer resources compared to traditional homes. A smaller home means there is less space to heat, cool, and light, which means residents are reducing their energy consumption. They typically use less water as well.

The Taylors spoke a lot about the natural light and airflow their open windows provide. This light and fresh air further reduces their energy usage since they don't have to use as much artificial light, heating, or cooling.

Tiny homes use fewer resources in their construction, which also minimizes waste. The materials used are often responsibly sourced, and the designs emphasize efficiency.

Overall, tiny home living is more sustainable and is considered an environmentally friendly way of living.

Commenters on the video loved hearing the Taylors' story.

"What a lovely little home!" one commenter exclaimed.

"What I liked the most about this video was their story!" another commenter shared. "How they use the space, how they discovered that they don't need all the stuff they had."

One YouTube commenter simply said, "This is an amazing home."

