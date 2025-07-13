  • Home Home

Designer shares look inside off-grid tiny home built from shipping containers: 'This is impressive'

by Simon Sage
Photo Credit: TikTok

Australian designer Robbie Walker assembled a pair of shipping containers into a tiny home in Victoria and showed it off on the Never Too Small (@nevertoosmall) YouTube page and the Never Too Small (@nvtsmall) TikTok account. The thoughtful touches are clear throughout the tour.

Perched on a hill in the community of Mansfield, the sleeping container offers a great view of a nearby valley. The main container features a wood-burning stove and a deck extendable with hydraulics. The beds fold up into the walls, allowing for lots of room during the day. Combined, the two structures provide 323 square feet of floor space. Between the two containers is a fire pit with a flue and barbecue rack. 

Many tiny-home enthusiasts have opted for shipping containers as a base to work with for their low cost and portability. Many people who have lived in them have been happy with their experience

Although the Mansfield home is off the grid, it enjoys hot water, power, and flushing toilets. This is thanks to the solar power and rain reclamation system built onto the roof of the main container, which helps make this home more eco-friendly. 

Tiny homes save homeowners tons of cash because they are cheaper to build and require less energy. Solar power increases those savings and is a must-have in any off-grid home. With the right energy storage, you can rely less on gas and reduce operating costs. 

If you're looking to accomplish the same thing closer to civilization, EnergySage offers a free online service that connects homeowners with vetted local solar panel installers, potentially bringing your energy bills down to near $0. These experts know their way around rebates and credits, which can decrease your installation costs by up to $10,000. It's best to take advantage of those incentives sooner rather than later, as an act of Congress could make them unavailable in the near future. 

The Walkers have since put their tiny home up on Airbnb and routinely host guests. Commenters on TikTok were blown away by the sharp, minimalist design of the Mansfield shipping containers. 

"This is impressive," said one viewer. 

"Fantastic design!" said another.

