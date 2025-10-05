Woman shares inside look after downsizing to cozy tiny home: 'I don't see myself going back'

Tiny homes are a great approach to simple, sustainable living, and the internet is full of success stories.

A tiny home owner in Spokane, Washington, shared her story of transitioning into one in a YouTube video posted by Tiny House Giant Journey (@TinyHouseGiantJourney).

"Before I moved into my tiny home, I was living in a two-family custom home," the homeowner, Wendy, said. "It was a large home and amount of space, and I just had reached the point where I was burned out."

As she moved toward retirement, Wendy explored simpler options, leading her to her gorgeous tiny home, which she purchased in cash for $119,000. She now has it parked in a mobile home lot, but mentioned that her next step in her tiny home journey will be purchasing land to keep her home on.

An article by Cedreo reported that a tiny home is usually a max of 400 square feet. While tiny homes became popular following the 2008 housing crisis, they continue to gain popularity because of the surprising eco-conscious benefits. With a smaller house, you're set to use less energy heating or cooling it, reducing the environmental impact. Plus, tiny homes aren't associated with big housing developments, which can disturb or displace wildlife.

Other tiny home owners go the extra sustainable mile, with one person running their home completely off-grid, utilizing rainwater, solar power, and a wood-fired hot water system.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

While Wendy describes her tiny home model as "luxury," more affordable options are on the market. One person built their own home, equipped with everything they could need, and the total came out to $47,000.

For Wendy, who rents a lot, her housing expenses are set at $1,250 a month.

"I don't see myself going back into a traditional home," Wendy said. "I think the biggest surprise and change for me has been freeing up my energy and creativity."

While switching to the tiny home lifestyle isn't attainable for everyone, you can take other steps to make your home a little better for the earth. Solar panels, native plant gardens, and rainwater collection systems are great places to start.

Commenters shared their support for Wendy's tiny home life.

"I believe she has it figured out. Great life changes in a tiny house," one said.

Another added, "[It's] a gorgeous home, everything you need!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.





