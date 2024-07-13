Empty nesters downsize, give up family home for remarkable dream home: 'It felt extremely freeing'

"We made sure every ounce was used."

A pair of empty nesters combined modern technology with a back-to-the-basics mentality to develop a remarkable dream home that generates more energy than it consumes.

As detailed by WNC Magazine, John and Amy Ende began the process of downsizing by decluttering their large brick colonial home, keeping items out of landfills by selling, donating, and gifting nonessentials.

"It felt extremely freeing to get rid of almost everything," Amy shared with the publication.

Then, they partnered with Wilson Architects to construct a maximum-efficiency home near North Asheville, North Carolina. Aaron Wilson, one of the architects, told the magazine that the design itself minimized construction waste, ensuring the project was more eco-friendly from the get-go.

"Overlapping the spaces makes the interior feel bigger than if it were split into individual rooms," he said. "This house has a small footprint but functions very well."

The interior designer also considered how to make the most of the space, preventing an overconsumption of material resources.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

"We made sure every ounce was used," Liz Hackett told the publication.

The couple also focused on durability by investing in quality. While fast-furniture items may have a lower up-front price, they often cost consumers more in the long run because they aren't built to last. The goods end up cluttering landfills, producing planet-warming gases like methane, according to the University of San Francisco Office of Sustainability.

"We did lots of digging into the best tile and counter material," Amy told the magazine. "Porcelain is one of the most eco-friendly choices and really durable."

To power their home, the couple depends on a geothermal system that works with the Earth's natural underground temperatures for energy-efficient heating and cooling. Solar panels, another feature that significantly reduces electric bills, provide clean, nonpolluting power.

Meanwhile, two Tesla Powerwalls help put money back in the Endes' pockets while making sure renewable energy is available even when the sun isn't shining.

"It's like a game," Amy told WNC Magazine. "We first power everything we're using, then fill up the Powerwalls and charge the [electric] car. After that, we give power to Duke Energy for credits."

California and Texas are among the states that have similar programs. These programs help keep the lights on when the electrical grid is stressed by extreme weather events like heat waves, which have become more frequent and severe because of a warming planet.

Other money-saving, planet-friendly elements in the Endes' house include LED lighting and energy-efficient appliances, including an induction stove that, unlike gas stoves, doesn't release health-harming air pollution directly into the home.

Though energy-efficient washers and dryers do exist, the Endes opted to preserve additional electricity and cash by simplifying their approach to the latter part of laundry days, instead of installing an umbrella clothesline for air drying.

The location is another secret to the energy-efficient success. The high altitude not only gives the couple stunning views of Beaverdam Valley, but also reduces the need for heating and cooling in the first place with lower temperatures in the summer and higher temps in the winter.

The couple told WNC Magazine that they do have a wood stove, but it is more efficient than a stone one, moving the needle in a cleaner direction.

According to the Sierra Club, "heating with wood can be safe and feasible in locations where pollutants do not create health problems or violate air-quality standards," though it's important to harvest the wood sustainably.

All in all, the Endes are pleased with their move and reconnection to nature — another example of the growing movement demonstrating that planet-friendly construction and comfort can go hand in hand.

"It's a special spot," John told WNC Magazine.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.