Pet owner shares brilliant way to reuse old toilet paper rolls: 'So cheap and easy'

Enrichment activities for hyperactive dogs have been popping up all over social media. They are a great way to tire out dogs without needing to leave the house.

As one dog owner shares in a TikTok video, "Did you know that fifteen minutes of mental stimulation is more tiring for your dog than an hour-long walk?"

Laura (@laurapinknails) showcases a brilliant way to curb your dog's hyperactivity through reusing toilet paper rolls.

The scoop

"Today we're taking empty toilet paper roll tubes, folding over the ends, and filling them with kibble in a little parcel shape," she explains. "You can fold the ends loosely for beginners to make it easier or tightly and place a smaller tube inside a wider one for expert-level dogs."

Laura, who has two very excitable border collies, uses kibble as it's not unhealthy or high in fat. Also, it means that there's no need to spend extra money on dog treats.

How it's helping

The enrichment activity is said to encourage dogs to use their brains, burn energy, and practice natural behaviours.

"I believe it's one of the most overlooked training tools despite being so cheap and easy and having so many benefits," she says.

In addition to the evident benefits for your dog, it helps save money and time while finding a unique way to reuse toilet paper rolls. This is especially beneficial as there is an abundance of dog enrichment toys selling on retail shops such as Temu, which contribute to landfill waste and the pollution trail of online shopping.

Pet toys are estimated to produce 300 million pounds of plastic waste in North America alone. Simple hacks such as this save you money, mitigate the supply chain, and stop items from ending up in the landfill.

What everyone's saying

Dog owners have proven that their pets love this hack.

"Omg I will never throw these away again," one user commented.

Another was excited to share how much their dog loved the enrichment activity.

"I do this [a] few times a week for my cockapoo when I go to work. He loves it," they wrote.

