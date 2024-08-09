New nationwide study uncovers major health concern connected to online shopping — here's what you need to know

Since 2010, there has been a rapid growth of e-commerce as well as warehouse numbers and sizes, which show no signs of slowing down.

A new NASA-funded study by George Washington University has discovered nitrogen dioxide levels near e-commerce warehouses are higher than in other neighborhoods in the United States. Those levels are so elevated that they can be measured from space.

What's happening?

As highlighted by Grist, satellite data revealed NO2, a pollutant regulated under the Clean Air Act, is 20% higher in neighborhoods near these warehouses compared to other areas.

The study also highlights a troubling trend detailed in previous GWU research that, sadly, should surprise no one: E-commerce warehouses are disproportionately located in Black, Hispanic, and Asian communities, with Hispanic and Asian residents living near the largest warehouse clusters at more than 250% of the national average.

Why are NO2 levels important?

The study's findings are so alarming because of the health concerns for the communities living near these warehouses. NO2 pollution can exacerbate respiratory diseases and issues such as asthma as well as other health conditions.

Gaige Kerr, the GWU study's lead author, explains that NO2 pollution from trucks servicing warehouses is not emitted directly from vehicles but forms through chemical reactions in the atmosphere, creating a plume of pollution around warehouses.

What's being done about e-commerce warehouse-related pollution?

Regulators in Southern California, home to the largest concentration of warehouses in the country, adopted a landmark pollution rule in 2021, requiring warehouses to offset pollution from their trucks.

This rule is a huge step forward because it acknowledges warehouses as an "indirect source" of pollution. Even though their buildings don't emit pollutants themselves, warehouse owners are now responsible for the environmental impact of their truck traffic and idling habits. Other states are exploring similar measures to tackle warehouse-related pollution.

And what can I do to help lower e-commerce warehouse pollution?

There are tons of ways we can make our online shopping habits more sustainable.

By making these conscious choices, consumers can help mitigate the negative environmental impact of online shopping and contribute to a healthier, cleaner future.

