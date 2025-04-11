Pet owner reveals fun, money-saving way to reuse old plastic lids: 'Pretty smart kitty'

Providing mental enrichment for your pet doesn't have to cost the earth, as demonstrated by one resourceful pet owner who made a game for their cat using old plastic lids.

The scoop

Mental enrichment for our pets is for engaging their senses and staving off boredom, but toys meant to support this can be pretty expensive — until now.

Posting on TikTok, a pet owner revealed a fun way they provided an enrichment activity for their cat, and all they needed was some old plastic lids and a baking tray.

Clemen.lemon (@clemen.lemon1) demonstrated how they fill a tray with water before adding treats to the upturned lids and floating them on the water-filled tray. The TikToker's cat was then tasked with trying to get the treats from the lids, which it managed quite well.

How it's helping

Finding inventive ways like these to use household items that commonly end up in the trash is a great way to reduce waste and save money on expensive pet toys. Puzzle feeders typically cost anywhere from $10 to $30 at the pet store, but DIY options like these are free and provide your pet with something new and exciting.

Reusing household items can also help reduce plastic waste, which is a big problem globally. For example, according to the U.N., 19 to 23 million tonnes (roughly 20 to 25 million tons) of plastic waste ends up in aquatic ecosystems every year, polluting lakes, rivers, and oceans. Reducing this waste is important for protecting our environment, which keeps us and the planet healthy.

Aside from reusing household goods, it's also good to know your recycling options. Lots of materials can be recycled, which helps to conserve natural resources while reducing the need to extract resources such as water, timber, and minerals for new products, as per the Environmental Protection Agency.

What everyone's saying

The post received over 400,000 likes and nearly 2,000 comments from fellow pet lovers.

One commenter wrote: "Pretty smart kitty to remove the whole cap from the water!"

Another TikTok user was clearly impressed by the cat's skills, writing: "She's so smart."

