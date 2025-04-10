Experts say China tariffs could send Shein, Temu prices skyrocketing: 'Directly and significantly affected'

"There's no way either for retailers or for their suppliers to absorb the additional cost."

Fashion trend chasers will likely have to pay a greater premium to sport the latest styles thanks to the blow-for-blow trade battle between the U.S. and China, according to a report from Newsweek.

What's happening?

President Donald Trump on Wednesday paused higher tariffs for most of the world as countries decide whether to deal or retaliate with the uncharacteristic levies. But China was hit with an astounding 125% trade tax — after it put an 84% one on U.S. goods to respond to Trump's earlier 104% tariff on the country.

Those themselves followed earlier tariff rates exchanged between the two countries that heated up last week, when Trump imposed a 34% tariff on China on top of the 20% already in place.

"Based on the lack of respect that China has shown to the World's Markets, I am hereby raising the Tariff charged to China by the United States of America to 125%, effective immediately," Trump wrote. "At some point, hopefully in the near future, China will realize that the days of ripping off the U.S.A., and other Countries, is no longer sustainable or acceptable."

The rates are escalating quickly as the two economic juggernauts continue a clash that has caused great fluctuation on stock markets. After days of losses, the S&P 500 surged 9.5% as part of a "historic" April 9 on the news of Trump backing down on the rest of the tariffs and issuing a pause, according to NBC News and the Associated Press.

Included in the fray are online retailers like Shein and Temu that sell cheap products to Americans, often part of the so-called fast fashion trade. It's a polluting sector that fosters a throwaway mindset for low-priced garments and also contributes to cheap goods that don't last long or have been found to contain hazardous materials.

Earth.org reported that 85% of textiles annually end up in a landfill. That's not to mention the huge amounts of water used and heat-trapping air pollution generated by the industry. The planet-warming fume production is set to increase by 60% by 2030 as people continue to demand new styles at speed, all per the story.

And now the threads will likely cost more.

"There's no way either for retailers or for their suppliers to absorb the additional cost," University of Delaware Professor Sheng Lu, who focuses on fashion, told the news site. "Definitely, companies like Shein and Temu will be directly and significantly affected by the tariff increase."

How could the news impact shoppers?

If you buy Chinese-made clothes online, you'll pay more, per the experts. Tariffs will also hit once-protected low-value imports on packages worth $800 or less. The shipments now have a 90% duty. It all adds up to increased prices, fewer product choices, and slower shipping, according to Newsweek.

"As a result, other fashion companies currently competing with Shein may feel more confident in raising their prices, given the reduced supply in the market," Lu said in the story.

For Trump's part, the overall tariff plan is part of an effort the White House said will empower American workers. The shipping crackdown is also geared to target illicit substances sometimes hidden in the low-value packages, per Newsweek.

What can be done to avoid the tariffs?

A potential silver lining is to spotlight the heavily polluting fast fashion and cheap goods sector that could lose one of its biggest pros: low prices.

Shopping at a thrift store is a great way to avoid import tariffs while giving new life to still great clothes. You can even land gems at a third of the retail price.

Buying better-made eco-friendly brands can help the planet while filling your closet with longer-lasting duds, which can save you money in the long run, too. And some simple mending can prolong the lifetime of your wardrobe, as well.

