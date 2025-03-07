Dog owner shares 'awesome' 2-step trick to make toys from toilet paper rolls: 'So easy to make'

"I'm going to try this with my border collie mix."

Who knew you could fashion your dog's new favorite toy out of nothing but some dog treats and an old toilet roll? The TikTok account for Pickle-ina the Iggy (@cdpcdp965) has the easy-to-fashion hack that could be a big hit with your pooch.

The scoop

The TikToker begins the video with on-screen text setting the scene: "POV You found a new way to keep your dog entertained and you want to disturb her joy."

The visual is a used toilet paper roll with one side folded tightly. The dog owner then inserts a healthy portion of treats while securing the other side of the roll so that it has two tight folds on both sides.

Next, we see the fashioned toy with the happy dog. The dog, named Pickle or Picklina, holds it in her mouth. Another shot shows her trying to get to the treats by chewing through the folds. As her owner makes moves to grab it back, there's a distinct hint of growling and possessiveness.

In the end, she even maneuvers in her play area to make sure her owner can't get at it. The TikTok's description calls the hack a "great way to recycle toilet paper rolls and keep Picklina entertained," and says it's "so easy to make!"

How it's helping

This hack shows another creative way eco-conscious consumers are finding a second use for toilet paper rolls. Other inventive moves include making them into gardening tools that replace plastics, or festive napkin holders for parties.

Pet owners with cats have it even easier when it comes to using the old rolls as toys, as one TikToker showed.

All of these reinventions can delay toilet paper rolls' journey to recycling, save consumers money, and reduce the demand for buying new products.

It's also fair to note that a lot of items destined for recycling end up in planet-heating landfills, whether that's through accidentally tossing them in the wrong bin or contamination.

Fortunately, pet companies like chew toy maker Nylabone are looking to cut down on their use of materials like plastic that can leak into the ocean from landfills. PetSmart has also heeded the call from pet owners to try to make more sustainable options and aid in recycling old products.

Another strong move is going to a thrift store for dog toys like plushies, as one owner recently showed.

What everyone's saying

Commenters were eager to try out the new toy, though one owner was skeptical their dog wouldn't master it quickly.

"Awesome, I'm going to try this with my border collie mix," one shared. "I've been doing the tea towel method and she gets the food out way too quickly hahah."

"My dog would kill that in 5 seconds," another viewer claimed. The video creator believed them and wrote, "Some dogs are like crocs."

