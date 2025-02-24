Crafty TikToker shares brilliant organization hack using old toilet paper rolls: 'This is genius'

One crafty sewing expert shared a simple way to organize your supplies by reusing something everyone has access to around the house: empty toilet paper rolls.

The scoop

If you like to sew, you likely have lots of sheets of patterns floating around. TikToker seamwork_video (@seamwork_video) has a foolproof organizational hack using something that would have otherwise gone in the recycling.

Sewing patterns are critical for all sewers, from beginner to expert. Made of thin paper and designed to help cut fabric for sewing projects, these patterns can be fragile. Some sewers use plastic or rubber bands to keep them organized. However, plastic bags might not be big enough, and rubber bands can wrinkle the patterns. This video demonstrates how, instead, you can use an empty toilet paper roll.

Simply cut down the length of the empty roll and slip it over the rolled-up pattern like a cuff. You can also customize it however you like — such as color coordinating for shirts, pants, or accessories.

This hack isn't limited to sewers, either. You can also use empty toilet paper rolls to organize loose papers like drawings, documents, or posters. Or use it to organize arts and crafts supplies like markers, pipe cleaners, felt, pencils, or paint brushes. You can even use them to organize the cords of any crafting tools.

How it's helping

It always helps to reuse before you recycle. Toilet paper rolls are recyclable, but unless you have a recycling bin in the bathroom, it can be easy for them to accidentally end up in a polluting landfill with the rest of your bathroom trash. Not to mention, many recyclable items end up in landfills because of contamination or issues with exporting recyclables to cardboard-buying countries.

Additionally, for sewing patterns and other craft supplies, you might not want to use a rubber band or tape, both of which can damage the paper. While there are specialty storage supplies for just about any purpose, using a toilet paper roll will save you money by not having to buy one and ensure that you leave no trace (on your supplies and the planet).

What everyone's saying

The TikTok community of sewing fans was delighted that something so simple could be so helpful.

"Ok, this is genius!!!" one user commented.

"This is brilliant, thank you," another added.

