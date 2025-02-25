Gardener shares clever, money-saving trick using old toilet paper rolls: 'That's a great idea'

Toilet paper rolls are pretty versatile little tubes. Sure, they hold toilet paper. But they can also be musical instruments, part of a kid's sculpture, or even a pot you can plant a seed in — a biodegradable pot that's much easier to use than a plastic pot (and won't sit in a landfill for thousands of years).

The scoop

When you plant seeds, you often use tiny individual pots as seed starters. Typically, these are plastic. They're reusable, of course, but still plastic. But there's a way to replicate the ease of these little pots by using toilet paper rolls.

This is demonstrated by a TikToker who recently posted a video showing how it's done.

First, she arranges rows of empty toilet paper rolls in a plastic tray. Then she fills the cardboard rolls with potting soil and makes a small divot with her thumb where the seeds will go. The next step is to plant the seeds, sprinkle on some water, and then wait.

Once they sprout into seedlings and it's time to plant them in the ground (or a larger pot), you can simply remove the toilet paper rolls with the seedling inside and plant the whole thing, toilet paper roll and all. The cardboard tube will biodegrade into the soil.

How it's helping

This little gardening hack is more efficient and easier than using individual plastic pots for seed starters. If you've ever tried to plant a dozen or so seedlings from little plastic pots, you know that can be a real pain. Removing the seedlings without damaging the roots can be tough and takes a long time.

Just as important, this technique doesn't generate more plastic for the landfill. It doesn't contribute to microplastic pollution. You save money by not having to buy and replace plastic pots. It's also a simple way to recycle toilet paper rolls and a win-win for the environment and your garden.

What everyone's saying

Commenters are pretty much in agreement: They love this idea.

"That's a great idea for the plants that don't want to be transplanted," wrote one.

"I cannot wait to start my seeds when we get back from vacation!" said another.

