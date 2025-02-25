  • Home Home

Gardener shares clever, money-saving trick using old toilet paper rolls: 'That's a great idea'

"I cannot wait to start."

by Justin Housman
"I cannot wait to start."

Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

Toilet paper rolls are pretty versatile little tubes. Sure, they hold toilet paper. But they can also be musical instruments, part of a kid's sculpture, or even a pot you can plant a seed in — a biodegradable pot that's much easier to use than a plastic pot (and won't sit in a landfill for thousands of years).

The scoop

When you plant seeds, you often use tiny individual pots as seed starters. Typically, these are plastic. They're reusable, of course, but still plastic. But there's a way to replicate the ease of these little pots by using toilet paper rolls.

This is demonstrated by a TikToker who recently posted a video showing how it's done.

@ladyleeshome Toilet paper rolls are biodegradable and will easily break down in the soil. They are fun to start seeds in, especially seeds that don't like to be transplanted like peas and beans simply because you don't have to disturb the roots, you just plant the plant with the roll. There are a few more ways to make pots from toilet paper. If you'd like to check out more details, visit the tutorial on the blog: https://ladyleeshome.com/starting-seeds-in-toilet-paper-rolls/ . . . #seedstarting #toiletpaperseedpod #startingseeds #gardening101 #gardeninghack #fypシ ♬ original sound - Lady Lee's Home

First, she arranges rows of empty toilet paper rolls in a plastic tray. Then she fills the cardboard rolls with potting soil and makes a small divot with her thumb where the seeds will go. The next step is to plant the seeds, sprinkle on some water, and then wait.

Once they sprout into seedlings and it's time to plant them in the ground (or a larger pot), you can simply remove the toilet paper rolls with the seedling inside and plant the whole thing, toilet paper roll and all. The cardboard tube will biodegrade into the soil

How it's helping

This little gardening hack is more efficient and easier than using individual plastic pots for seed starters. If you've ever tried to plant a dozen or so seedlings from little plastic pots, you know that can be a real pain. Removing the seedlings without damaging the roots can be tough and takes a long time.

Watch now: AITA for refusing to pay my HOA for destroying my garden?

Just as important, this technique doesn't generate more plastic for the landfill. It doesn't contribute to microplastic pollution. You save money by not having to buy and replace plastic pots. It's also a simple way to recycle toilet paper rolls and a win-win for the environment and your garden. 

What everyone's saying

Commenters are pretty much in agreement: They love this idea.

"That's a great idea for the plants that don't want to be transplanted," wrote one.

How often will you be gardening this summer?

Every day 🥗

At least once a week 🥕

At least once a month 🌱

I don't garden 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"I cannot wait to start my seeds when we get back from vacation!" said another.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x