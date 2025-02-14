Home expert demonstrates how to turn old toilet paper roll into gorgeous party staple: 'Easy and pretty'

TikToker Lindsey (@everydaygracedesigns) recently showed off a quick and easy way to spruce up your dinner table decor.

Simply by cutting empty toilet paper rolls into sections and using a hot glue gun to wrap each with ribbon, Lindsey was able to make some rather dapper napkin holders. She went on to add a little sprig to the holders for some extra flair.

Elsewhere, we've seen some creative holiday decor made with a combination of recycled and natural materials. It's really incredible what folks can put together with some creativity and vision.

Lindsey is doing a great job of saving a few bucks on buying brand-new napkin holders. It also means resources and energy aren't spent on manufacturing those new items, which is good news for our environment. Reusing everyday items is a great way to keep them out of landfills for just a little while longer. That means fewer plastics finding their way into the ocean, and less methane being pumped into our atmosphere. Plastic recycling is notoriously inefficient, so it's always better to reuse.

Besides the benefits to the environment and your wallet, hacks like this are loads of fun. It takes a lot of creativity to find new uses for stuff that it wasn't originally designed for. Next time you're about to throw something out, try to stretch your imagination just a little bit and think about what else you could use the item for.

If you're interested in helping find a second life for everyday items, check out the TCD Guide on repurposing old containers and packaging and another on knowing your recycling options.

The TikTok commenters were excited to give this crafty idea a try themselves, though some recommended using old paper towel rolls instead to avoid any potential contamination from particles picked up in the bathroom.

"Easy and pretty," said one commenter.

"Perfect! I'm gonna recreate this," chimed in another.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



