Pet owner shares genius hack turning toilet paper rolls into your cat's new favorite toy: 'This is so smart'

Cats are infamous for playing with just about anything — except the toys you buy for them. Every cat owner has at least one story about getting their cat a toy they're sure they'll love, only to see the cat fully ignoring the fancy new gift while delighting themselves with the box or packaging it came in.

Now, one TikToker has proposed a solution.

The scoop

TikToker HomemadeLove (@withhomemadelove) showed off a genius, budget-friendly toy that their cat absolutely loves: empty toilet paper rolls.

In the video, they show themselves standing the cardboard tubes on their ends while their cat delights in knocking them over, over and over and over, even knocking tubes from their hand before they have a chance to set them up properly.

How it's helping

Toilet paper rolls make for a perfect cat toy. They're small and light and can roll when pushed or batted. They're the perfect size to be pounced on, rolled with, and kicked, and they can easily be knocked over and chased. They're made of cardboard, so they are safe to chomp and claw. And if they get destroyed, they're easily replaceable.

On top of that, using toilet paper tubes as toys instead of simply throwing them away is a great way to reduce waste and save money. Every cat owner has dozens of jingly balls, feathers on strings, or squeaky catnip mice that their feline friend has little to no interest in. Using toilet paper rolls or other everyday items can keep cats happy, reduce how much you're spending on toys, and limit the amount of waste you're producing on a regular basis.

What everyone's saying

The hack caught the eye of popular toilet paper brand Scott, which wrote, "this is so smart."

Commenters also loved this idea and shared the items their own cats had turned into toys.

"my guy loves zip ties," one said, "out of all the toys i bought for him, his favorite is a zip tie. he only plays with tp rolls if it has tp on it lol."

"And Qtips, and cotton balls," said another.

"Hair ties, T-paper rolls," said a third. "The stuff we buy is more for us really."

