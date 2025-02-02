Pet toy maker announces major changes to its dog chew products: 'Aligning our actions with our heart and purpose'

There's great news for adoring pet owners who love to spoil their furry besties. Chew toy maker Nylabone is celebrating its 70th birthday by ditching most of the plastic in its packaging and embracing eco-friendly alternatives.

The company announced in a press release that it's swapping its old packaging for a "refreshed" design that reduces the plastic in its packaging and uses more recyclable paper materials. This move alone will help the company cut its yearly plastic use by more than 40 tons.

This is great for pet parents who can treat their furry friend to a new toy, knowing it involves less plastic waste. Around 36% of all plastics are used in packaging, and about 85% of that can end up in landfills, according to the United Nations Environment Programme, so moves like these, especially from big companies, can make a major impact in reducing waste and pollution.

Cutting down on plastic helps prevent pollution and the production of toxic gases that end up polluting our air. Plastic is made from dirty fuels, and these contribute to the overheating of our planet, which has a ripple effect seen in extreme weather events that affect our communities.

Plastic waste also leads to microplastics that end up in our oceans, rivers, and eventually our food. If companies like Nylabone can change the way they do things, even in increments, it's a win-win for people and the planet.

Also, recycling programs like TerraCycle have teamed up with companies like PetSmart to help consumers with hard-to-recycle items — but for now, there's only a program for Benebone brand chews. Hopefully, Nylabone can offer something similar as it continues working toward its environmental goals. In the meantime, YouTuber Mark Mason has a great hack for repurposing old Nylabones to make them safely last longer.

Companies are noticing that many consumers prefer sustainable products that are kind to the planet. Supporting eco-friendly initiatives encourages more companies to embrace green practices. If you want to support brands with plastic-free packaging, we've covered many developments in the industry.

Nylabone CEO Glen Axelrod said in the release: "As we celebrate our 70-year-long legacy of chewing excellence, we're also looking toward the future — and that includes continuing to create top-quality products that best serve dogs, pet parents, and our planet.

"Through the new packaging design and its structure, we're aligning our actions with our heart and purpose, creating a healthier planet for generations to come."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



