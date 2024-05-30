Shopper stunned after discovering previous owner of shirt bought from thrift store: 'This is one of the coolest things I've seen'

Thrift shopping is gaining popularity for good reason. There's something for everyone, and sometimes you even find what you're not looking for.

A Florida thrifter found a Prada brand shirt with a very special surprise in the breast pocket, which was posted on the r/nyjets subreddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Questions about the shirt's authenticity were put to rest after a first-class boarding pass for former NFL player Darrelle Revis was found in the pocket.

"I'm in awe," the OP wrote.

Changing the way you shop for clothes comes with all sorts of perks. Unique and amazing items are waiting for you at discounted prices. It's a great way to shop for one-of-a-kind pieces that won't break the bank.

By thrifting and saying no to fast fashion, you can save up to $6,650 over a decade while keeping 1,680 pounds of trash out of our landfills.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

​​According to the United Nations, the fashion industry is the second biggest consumer of water, responsible for 2-8% of planet-warming gases. Thrifting reduces the demand for fast fashion and store-bought clothing, which will decrease these numbers and cool our planet.

The fun of thrifting is the possibility. One woman found a $2.99 Italian leather purse, and Frye boots were snagged for $14.99. COCO Chanel perfume, which does not retail for less than $100, was purchased for $3.99. You never know what you'll find.

Thrift stores are also great places to donate things you no longer need or want. In addition, you can swap your old clothes for credit at some thrift stores or other clothing retailers.

Secondhand shopping is quickly becoming the latest trend, with 16-18% of Americans shopping at thrift stores each year, and the U.S. secondhand market is expected to be worth $70 billion by 2027, per Capital One Shopping.

Hats off to Darrelle for donating. When getting rid of old things, just ask yourself, "What would Darrelle do?"

The NY Jet fans were wowed by the post.

"This is one of the coolest things I've seen," commented one Redditor.

"What a post," wrote another.

"Prada at Goodwill is wild, that ticket in the pocket is WILD," said a third.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.