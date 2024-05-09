Shopper buys designer bag found with surprising markdown at local thrift store: 'That's a huge score'

A Reddit user's incredible thrift store find is going viral — and for good reason.

In the thriving r/ThriftStoreHauls community, a Redditor shared a photo of a chic black leather crossbody bag with the caption: "$2.99 Bottega Veneta Nodini?! Yes please! Thank you Savers."

The lucky shopper couldn't believe their eyes when they spotted the designer label inside the bag, which reads "Bottega Veneta. Made in Italy."

They originally picked it up because they loved the look of the woven leather, assuming it was a cute vintage find. Imagine their shock at discovering it was the real deal!





In a follow-up comment, the thrifter expressed their surprise at the pricing: "I was just looking for cute cheap vintage woven bags and I was excited I found one and then I looked inside and I thought you know what even if this is fake it's cute but I had a feeling it wasn't.

"It's so funny because they price Coach bags at $75 but then they do this at $3! I definitely don't find stuff like this very often, but I have found quite a few designer pieces at this one place."

Thrifting is a major win for your wallet and the planet. By shopping secondhand, you can score incredible deals on everything from ovens to leather boots. With a little luck and a keen eye, you might even stumble upon rare treasures like this Bottega Veneta bag, which retails for around $2,500 brand-new.

But beyond the thrill of the hunt, thrifting is a sustainable way to refresh your wardrobe. Buying used keeps clothes out of landfills and reduces the environmental impact of manufacturing new items. It's no wonder the resale market is booming, expected to hit $51 billion by 2023, according to Forbes — a 400% increase from 2019.

Want to participate in the rise? Check out our step-by-step guide to finding the perfect thrifted gems.

Fellow Redditors were blown away by the original poster's designer discovery. "I thought my fashion finds were impressive but now I just feel like an amateur thrifter. congrats on the find!!!" one user commented.

"Wow! That goes for around $2,500 brand new. Have you had it authenticated?" asked another.

A third chimed in: "That's a huge score and a very versatile bag."

So, next time you're in the market for a new piece, consider hitting up your local thrift shop before the mall. Your budget will thank you, and so will the Earth. Perhaps you'll walk away with a luxe designer look for a steal.

