Passerby discovers unique item sitting out for free on curb: 'It's got a history behind it'

With a good eye for style, just walking the roads of your town might lead you to your next gem. A recent Reddit post showed a wooden play horse for children that the poster scooped off the streets.

"My friend said 'you're crazy that thing is so beat up,'" wrote the OP, responding, "That's [because] it's old!" But they knew that the subreddit r/CurbFind, devoted to passersby who find treasure in others' trash, would find it equally charming.

The OP sparked a conversation on their post with the curious object: "Looks handmade to me, even the nailed in eyeball which could have been added later? Anyone have any idea of age?"

"I bet someone's grandpa made it for them. This makes my heart happy that you rescued it," read the top comment, which offered a heartfelt backstory to this piece.

"That's the kind of weird item I would take home," another said. "It's got a history behind it. I just imagine a little granddad making it with bits of scrap in his garage."

Finding free furniture on the street may be hit or miss, but when it's a hit, it can mean saving hundreds of dollars on a perfectly good item.

When moving, homeowners should always have the option to resell, donate, or dispose of their items properly, but occasionally, things get left behind — whether in apartment building hallways or dumpster areas. Expensive electronics, perfect-condition furniture, and, like for this Redditor, vintage objects are all possible finds for those with a good eye.

For homeowners and renters alike, scooping up discarded items can save hundreds of dollars on essentials while also offering the chance to score rare or vintage pieces that would sell for significant prices in antique shops.

Major financial perks aside, thrifting and rescuing curbside items keep them out of landfills, giving these pieces a second life instead of contributing to waste.

"Just darling! Thank you for rescuing this," said another comment.

