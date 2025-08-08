Passerby thrilled after finding quality item for free on curb: 'In literal perfect shape'

A Reddit user turned a casual walk into a home upgrade when they spotted a pristine wooden table left on the curb.

Posted in r/Curbfind, the simple caption reads, "Picked up this table on the curb today, in literal perfect shape." The attached images show an oval wooden table, the kind that folds in half for easy storage, in near-mint condition.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

This individual's impressive find demonstrates that "curbing" is a growing trend. This is the practice of salvaging quality secondhand furniture from the sidewalks and driveways of folks who are moving out or clearing space.

Sometimes the pieces are worn. Other times, they're good as new.

It's a trend that's gaining traction for good reason. Picking up curbside furniture is more than just a savvy money move (though it absolutely is that); it's also an opportunity to furnish your home with character-filled, high-quality pieces.

For inspiration, look no further than another Reddit user who scooped up a perfectly good wooden dresser from the side of the road, or the shopper who paid just $10 for a massive dresser in excellent condition. Clearly, there are plenty of secondhand gems waiting to be found.

Even better than the personal upside is the positive impact that this practice has on the environment. According to PEFC, the furnishings industry accounts for an estimated 12% of all human-made heat-trapping pollution and contributes to the loss of about 13 million hectares of tropical forest every year.

By taking part in secondhand shopping, you can help your bank account and protect the environment.

That's probably why this post drew praise from fellow curbers.

"Absolute score," one user said.

Another chimed in, "The base looks like quarter-sawn oak. I love folding tables."

"Nice find," a third commenter added. "I swear every aunt, granny, god momma, mom all had this table tucked away for the big gatherings."

