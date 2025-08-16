Keen-eyed passerby scores big with unexpected discovery on curb: 'What a great find'

"Someone just left this gorgeous piece of furniture sitting there?"

It's not only trash that's left on the side of the road — sometimes, there's treasure to be found.

In the Antiques subreddit, a user shared photos of a wooden dresser that was left on the curb. With the help of commenters, they discovered that the piece could be nearly 100 years old.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I just found this for free on the curb!" the furniture-finder exclaimed before asking for help in identifying the age and handling the condition of the item.

"I'm wondering if it would be beneficial to leave it as is or should I attempt to reinforce it so I can use it in my home."

The dresser had a label on it indicating that the maker was Peter Klerner Furniture Company, which appears to have been active until it was sold in the 1940s.

The solid craftsmanship of antiques can see them lasting for decades, making them quite valuable on the secondhand market. Whether thrifted from a store or rescued from the curb, authentically vintage furniture is often highly sought after.

Thrifting is a great way not only to find rare and valuable pieces but also to save money on everyday necessities. Buying used items helps keep them out of the landfill and reduces the waste caused by producing new things.

Commenters congratulated the poster on finding a gem and implored them to keep it as close to its original condition as possible.

"What a great score! Please don't alter it, just mend what needs mending, and just take care of it," another suggested. "The wood needs some help, as it has dried out."

"What a great find! So glad this didn't go to a landfill!" a climate-conscious user noted.

