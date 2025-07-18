Self-described 'curb shopper' thrilled after finding incredible vintage item: 'It's in such good condition'

In many neighborhoods, residents leave unwanted items out on their curbs for others to take away for free.

One TikToker shared a video of her discovering a 1970s trunk along the curbside. She said it was her most unbelievable find in 25 years.

The thrifty shopper, Shopping by the Curb (@shoppingbythecurb), is an expert in buying and selling vintage items, as well as appraisals and downsizing. She found two vintage trunks just four days apart along the neighborhood curbside.

"Today I was on my way to an exercise class, and I thought someone had thrown out the original trunk that I had just gotten," she wrote. "It was a second metal trunk at the same location! That's a crazy coincidence. Now there are two trunks that have adverted the landfill."

The video shows the trunk in excellent condition and lined with a unique, retro pattern inside. The OP discovered that the trunk's previous owner had it in high school in 1975. At the end of the video, she shows the two matching trunks side by side that she picked up from the same household's curb.

The OP's post is inspiring because it demonstrates the beautiful and useful treasures that can be found in someone else's trash. Picking up other people's unwanted items from curbsides for free saves you money on buying them brand-new, as you collect rare and valuable things you love.

If you're creative, you can even restore or upcycle curbside finds and sell them to make a profit.

There's also the added benefit of keeping these discarded items out of landfills, where they would otherwise contribute to garbage overcrowding and slowly release toxic gases as they decompose into the earth. Landfills are a significant contributor to our planet's overheating and increasing pollution problem.

If you don't encounter many curbside treasures in your neighborhood, alternatively, you can save money on clothing and household goods while keeping them out of landfills by shopping at thrift stores and checking out local yard sales. You can often find fabulous, high-end, and vintage materials at low costs by searching for secondhand items instead of buying overpriced, characterless ones brand new.

The curbside shopper's TikTok followers were excited for her vintage trunks and shared their feedback in the comments.

"It's in such good condition!" one TikTok user wrote.

"What a find!" someone else commented.

