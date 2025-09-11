Passerby thrilled after finding pristine item left out on curb for free: 'Can't believe my luck'

A passerby struck gold with a curb find, and the internet was here for it. In a post shared on Reddit's r/midcenturymodern community, the user revealed they'd stumbled upon a Broyhill Sculptra nightstand, an iconic mid-century modern piece that was left out for free.

The lucky finder revealed a photo of the pristine item, writing: "Can't believe my luck! Just a few scratches on top, otherwise in great condition!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

For furniture collectors, this was no small score. Broyhill's Sculptra line, first introduced in the late 1950s, is still coveted today, with articles often reselling for hundreds or even thousands of dollars depending on the condition of the piece.

From a designer Dolce & Gabbana fan to unique furniture and even complete outdoor patio sets, people have found amazing things up for grabs on the curb.

Such stories go to show the incredible perks of shopping at thrift stores, dumpster diving, and rescuing items from the garbage. It's a great way to save money on high-quality, long-lasting pieces that would otherwise cost a bundle.

For the planet, it's a reminder that keeping items out of landfills through reuse is one of the simplest ways to cut down on waste and pollution.

Every year, people dump over 2 billion tons of waste, and a lot of it ends up in landfills, polluting air, soil, and water. By giving items second lives, we can slash demand for new production, which also typically uses up large amounts of water, energy, and raw materials.

Choosing secondhand items is a smart, practical way to shrink your personal environmental impact while saving money — or even making money by reselling valuable finds — at the same time.

Commenters gushed over the discovery.

"Wow!" one user wrote.

Another added, "Gorgeous!"

And a third joked about the OP's luck, saying: "You're lying!!? Hope you bought a lotto ticket too."

