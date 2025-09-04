Passerby thrilled after finding unique item left out on curb: 'Beauty'

Thrifty shoppers commonly turn to secondhand stores for vintage and distinctive pieces at a discounted price, but buying pre-owned finds in shops is not the only way to save money on unique items.

One Redditor, in fact, was lucky enough to come across a vintage lamp in a beautifully eccentric style on the side of the road.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Found this vintage beauty on the sidewalk just now," they said.

Pictured is an intricately designed lamp with a green glass base. Inside the glass is another light, which works.

One commenter said the lamp is in the elevated Hollywood Regency style.

"It doesn't have a shade but it has a light inside and is made by Underwriters," the original poster noted.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Underwriters Laboratories does not make products but tests them for safety to ensure retail items will work properly without harming consumers. Other vintage lamps they have tested in their 129 years of service sell on eBay for up to $180.

The original poster spent nothing on their gorgeous lamp, which they could use to decorate their home or to sell for a potentially sizeable profit.

Their tale should act as a speck of inspiration for thrift store shoppers who do not mind opening their eyes to roadside or dumpster finds.

Searching for discarded items on the road or through dumpster diving is a viable way for consumers to save or even make money.

Dumpster divers should be cautious in their hunts. So long as they are safe, they can return home with rare finds without spending any money.

Participating in these sustainable activities keeps items out of landfills, where the so-called trash would slowly decompose. According to the no-longer run Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Regulation, from this decomposition are born toxic gases. In fact, landfill gas contains 45-60% methane and 40-60% carbon dioxide.

When these gases waft away from landfill sites, they pollute the air, affecting both human health and the health of the overall environment, according to Waste 360.

By removing usable items from dumpsites, consumers like the Reddit poster offset this pollution while also scoring themselves enviable pieces.

One commenter expressed appreciation for the vintage lamp. They said: "Great find! Very unique!"

Another owns two of the poster's same lamp and expressed their love for them: "I have two of these and ... they are my most prized possession."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.