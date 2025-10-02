Passerby thrilled after making stunning find sitting out for free on curb: 'That's really cool'

One Reddit user found a gorgeous serving platter on the street, highlighting the valuable items people can find through curb-spotting.

The lucky user shared photos of the find on r/Curbfind. They were in disbelief that the teal, sculptural dishes were discarded.

"Found this gem a few weeks before my birthday this year! Included a pic of it being used for my party," they wrote, alongside a photo of the platter holding charcuterie snacks.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The tray appeared to be similar to another Turkish platter available on Amazon for over $100 new. The score emphasized the benefits of opting for secondhand goods. Thrift shops and secondhand markets can save people hundreds of dollars on new items annually. Some people even find valuable items for cheap and end up selling them for profit.

Plus, buying vintage keeps perfectly good items out of landfills. Usable clothes and furniture often get thrown out, contributing to millions of pounds of waste annually. The garbage in landfills can sit for years, contributing to the amount of planet-warming methane gas released into the atmosphere. This exacerbates the Earth's overheating, leading to extreme weather events that devastate our communities.

Some people leave their old goods on the curb instead of in the trash, which presents a good opportunity for their neighbors. Passersby, like the Reddit user, can often find great pieces by just looking on the street.

Members of r/Curbfind loved the teal dish and shared their praise for the item.

"What an amazing find!" one person wrote. "Like they say, one man's trash is another man's treasure."

"That's really cool!" another wrote. "It was probably pretty pricey retail. Love how you styled it with goodies, too!"

Others shared their own luck with curb spotting.

"I totally have seen some curb finds like that, my brass and glass bar cart is one of them," a user said.

