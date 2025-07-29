Shopper stunned after finding designer item with unbelievable price tag at Goodwill: 'Why would someone donate that?'

"That might be the best find I've seen on here."

In a popular post on r/ThriftStoreHauls, one Goodwill shopper may have just scored the deal of a lifetime: a genuine Christian Dior jacket for just $5.19. The long coat features a timeless black-and-white houndstooth pattern, a detail that didn't go unnoticed by thrifters in the comments.

"This has not gone out of style in 30 years," one commenter wrote, "and I don't think it ever will!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Pieces like this sell for hundreds or even thousands of dollars on the secondhand market. While this lucky shopper could flip the jacket for a profit, for now, they're happily celebrating this amazing find.

For many thrift shoppers, that's the thrill. You never know when you might stumble upon a $25 espresso machine worth $700, or a designer handbag for under $10. It turns every visit into a treasure hunt.

Beyond amazing finds, thrifting is a financially smart and sustainable way to shop.

Swapping just half of your new purchases with secondhand alternatives, which typically cost a third as much, can save you close to $100 per year, or more if you thrift designer gems like this one.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Buying pre-loved items keeps clothing and other goods in circulation, preventing them from ending up in landfills. When used goods end up in the dump, they break down and release harmful gases into the air. Thrifting is one of the easiest ways to shrink your carbon impact while staying stylish and saving money.

With one-in-a-lifetime finds, massive savings, and a positive environmental impact, it's no wonder more people are turning to secondhand.

Like-minded thrifters in the comments shared their excitement and jealousy, with one saying, "Are you serious? That might be the best find I've seen on here. Why would someone donate that?!"

Another commented, "I'm tired of trying not to be jealous of you guys and all these once-in-a-lifetime finds!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.