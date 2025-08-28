Passerby thrilled after spotting unexpected items for free on curb: 'I was shocked someone would just throw them away'

"It was simply meant to be that they are now yours."

Seasoned thrifters know to always keep their eyes open and their head on a swivel because you never know what you may stumble upon.

One lucky Redditor found a set of six Hitchcock chairs on the side of the road. Popular during the 19th century, these types of wooden chairs are known for their ornate designs, which typically feature black and gold detailing along the backs and legs.

Photo Credit: Reddit

To find a set of six chairs together for free is an impressive feat. For context, a single Hitchcock chair is listed for $1,350 on Etsy.

"I was shocked someone would just throw them away," wrote the original poster.

Redditors in the r/ThriftStoreHauls were amazed that the OP had found the stunning and expensive set of chairs along the side of the road.

"These are gorgeous!" responded one user.

"So awesome," added another Redditor.

Someone else's trash can truly become someone else's treasure. By picking these beautiful, antique chairs off the curb, the OP saved them from ending up in a landfill. Now, they and their family can enjoy the set every time they sit down to eat in their dining room.

Scoring secondhand finds is a great way to save money on items that may be out of your budget at full retail price. By replacing just half of your purchases with secondhand items, you can save up to $100 each year.

Thrift shopping and curb hunting can also become a viable side hustle. Finding and flipping pieces, such as vintage furniture, can be a way to make some extra money on the side.

Redditors continued to discuss the lucky find.

"The chairs were put up for adoption and waiting for you," wrote one user. "It was simply meant to be that they are now yours."

