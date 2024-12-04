Scientists discover insect with major appetite for plastic — here's how it could help clean up landfills

Scientists have uncovered a surprising way to combat plastic waste. According to a recent article from The Conversation, posted at Phys.org, researchers at the International Centre of Insect Physiology and Ecology have discovered an insect in Kenya with the ability to break down plastic pollution.

Kenyan lesser mealworm larvae have the capability to consume polystyrene (commonly known as Styrofoam), joining the small group of plastic-eating insects and organisms. Per the article, the mealworm larva is the first species native to Africa that's been identified with this ability.

Published in Scientific Reports, the study shows that the mealworm — the larval form of the Alphitobius diaperinus darkling beetle in Kenya — can chew through polystyrene. The researchers also examined the larvae's gut bacteria to identify the specific bacteria that help break down the plastic once it's ingested. They found that host bacteria in the larvae's gut supports the plastic degradation process.

🗣️ Do you think America has a plastic waste problem?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"The microbes in the mealworms' stomachs can adjust to unusual diets, like plastic," wrote Fathiya Khamis, one of the scientists who helped conduct the study. "This raises the possibility of isolating these bacteria, and the enzymes produced, to create microbial solutions that will address plastic waste on a larger scale."

Polystyrene is a type of plastic used for packaging across industries, including the food, electrical, and industrial sectors. However, this type of plastic is incredibly durable, making it difficult to break down.

As a result, certain recycling methods, such as chemical and thermal processing, are required to process polystyrene. But these methods are expensive, and recycling plastics can be harmful to the environment, as they release planet-warming pollutants into the atmosphere.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

"This was one of the reasons we wanted to explore biological methods of managing this persistent waste," wrote Khamis. "By studying these natural 'plastic-eaters,' we hope to create new tools that help get rid of plastic waste faster and more efficiently."

Plastic waste is a massive global crisis, with more than 330 million tons of plastic produced each year, per reports by the UN Environment Programme. Since conventional plastic is not biodegradable, it takes hundreds of years to eventually break down into the environment, leaching toxic microplastics into the soil.

However, by researching sustainable ways to curb plastic pollution, researchers can help significantly reduce the total amount of plastic waste across the globe.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.