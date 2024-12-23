Gardener shares creative hack to give a second life to toilet paper rolls: 'What a great idea'

"It's recycling something that we already have an abundance of."

We all need toilet paper, but there typically isn't much use for the cardboard rolls once they're finished. But one Instagrammer shared an easy hack to repurpose those little rolls and keep them from piling up in the recycling bin.

The scoop

Gardening expert and Instagrammer Amy The Lockdown Gardener (@amythelockdowngardener) posted a video sharing the quick and easy hack.

She wrote, "Recycle toilet rolls and plastic fruit containers to start seeds." In the opening images of the video, she shows how you can tape the bottoms of the rolls to stop soil falling through.

You can also tape a bunch of rolls together, then stand them up in an empty plastic fruit container to help keep them upright.

The Instagrammer wrote that she planted sweet pea seeds in the rolls because, "Sweet peas prefer having deep and narrow root runs, so toilet rolls are perfect for them."

Sweet peas also prefer to not have their roots disturbed, so you can easily plant the entire toilet paper tube into the ground or pot when the seedlings are ready, and the cardboard will naturally degrade.

She ended her post asking, "Have you tried toilet rolls, and how did it go?"

How it's working

Finding ways to repurpose items you already own is a great way to use your creativity and save yourself some cash. Little by little, every repurposed item can really add up in savings. If you're reusing something you already own, there's no need to pile new items into a shopping cart.

Reusing products also reduces overcrowding in our landfills and helps protect our oceans from pollution.

When an item no longer has any use, the next best thing to do is recycle it. There are many ways to recycle items nowadays, including some that offer cash back. Companies like Trashie and ThredUp will give you credit in exchange for your used items.

GotSneakers will also take your old shoes and compensate you for every pair.

What people are saying

Other Instagrammers were excited to try the hack. One user said, "What a great idea!"

Another user commented, "I've always wanted to try this!"

One user shared an additional idea: "Cut them in half, and you'll have twice as many."

