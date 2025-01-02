Homeowner shares ingenious and affordable alternative to The Home Edit's kitchen organizers: 'Did anyone else not realize?'

If your eyes have popped at the price of food storage items, you can start thinking about reusing food containers.

The TikToker butterandghee (@butterandghee) has decided to make better use of her love of canned pasta sauce. Instead of throwing the empty glass jars in the trash, she repurposes them as storage containers for dried goods, and some are saying they're just as good as those from The Home Edit.

The scoop

The short video shows the poster removing the label from an empty jar, cleaning it off, and using a glass pen to label the item it now holds.

This hack is an ingenious way to both recycle glass food jars and save money on Tupperware or trips to The Container Store.

How it's helping

Butterandghee asks, "Did anyone else not realize how $$$ the container store is?" If your eyes have popped at the price of food storage items, you can start thinking about reusing other food containers.

While this video focused on pasta sauce jars, you can also save pickle jars, mayonnaise jars, and anything else big enough to hold your desired food items. What about those smaller glass jars? Use them for drinking glasses.

Of course, this hack goes beyond food since jars can also hold office supplies, bathroom toiletries, and detergent powder you pour in from a bulk container — and can make beautiful vases for flowers.

Do you have a green thumb? Old glass jars are perfect for propagating your plants before transferring them to your native garden.

When discarding glass, remember that all types aren't acceptable in curbside recycling. Most recycling bins only accept bottles and jars (like those old food containers). Be mindful that such programs don't often accept mirrors, drinking glasses, window glass, and more because they have different melting points than bottles and jars.

Whether you have old or usable items made from glass, fabric, or other materials, you can call on various organizations such as Trashie to find ways to reuse them while earning money or credit in return.

What everyone's saying

Based on the comments, this hack is a winner that people will use.

"I use the jars instead of Tupperware as well," one person said.

In case you still want to buy containers, one commenter noted: "Walmart sells a line of Home Edit containers and they are just as good as the ones at the Container Store. Heavy duty, [not] cheap at all!"

Other commenters wrote: "Love this idea. Thanks for sharing," and "I think it's beautiful!"

