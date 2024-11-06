Homeowner stunned after new mower turns mundane chore into '15-minute job': 'I'm impressed'

This experience highlights some of the biggest pluses of electric lawn mowers and the gains of switching from gas-powered tools.

A Redditor who decided their gas-powered lawn mower was "too LOUD," recently took matters into their own hands with amazing results.

Posting on the r/lawncare subreddit, the Redditor documented how they took out the mower's original Honda GX160 engine due to its excessive noise. From there, they "built and converted to a custom 56v Electric Powerhead," and shared pictures detailing the transformation.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The results blew away the original poster's expectations. They claimed they'd since cut their entire 6,000 square-foot lawn three times with two bars left on the Ego 10AH batteries to spare. Anticipating that they'd need more juice, they noted that they'd bought a second battery.

As far as speed goes, the Redditor said that mowing the lawn is now a "15-minute job," and they might use the extra battery as a backup because they admittedly wanted to be "out there longer."

The battery is typically used for e-bikes and has "plenty more power" than the Redditor said they needed. They ran it at 80% power and noted it added a mere two pounds in weight, adding that the mower remained unchanged outside of the engine.

The Redditor's story highlighted some of the biggest pluses of electric lawn mowers and the gains of switching from gas-powered tools. Research has shown that gas-powered lawn mowers are not only incredibly loud but are disproportionate air polluters.

Running a gas-powered motor for an hour emits as much pollution as driving a car 350 miles, according to the EPA. That noise and air pollution is a big part of why states and cities are looking to phase them out.

Electric lawn mowers are another form of green tech that can reduce our reliance on dirty energy that warms the planet with dangerous results.



Homeowners can similarly reduce their carbon footprint by switching to energy-efficient household equipment like electric stoves and heat pumps. Sites like Rewiring America are there for consumers who want to take full advantage of the incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act to do so.



Commenters on Reddit praised the original poster's handiwork and sought a tutorial on how it was done.



"I'm impressed," a Redditor wrote.



"Dudes like you make me realize I am not much of a dude myself," one sheepishly commented.



As for a tutorial, the original poster obliged and shared their steps in a blog post.

