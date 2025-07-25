Couple transforms old shipping container into stylish home of their dreams: 'We just dove right in'

"It's crazy how much we were able to transform this into a cozy little space."

One couple's spur-of-the-moment decision to repurpose a used shipping container ended with a surprisingly stylish, and seriously affordable, tiny home.

In a TikTok, creator Mercedes Jimenez (@mercedesjimenez19695) gives viewers a quick tour of her DIY "container cabin." She and her partner, Kris, built it from scratch on their North Carolina property. The exterior, she acknowledges, "doesn't look like much" since Kris wanted it to resemble an abandoned container. But the interior tells a different story.

From the outside, you'd never guess the home includes a full kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, and dedicated office space, all with a clean, modern aesthetic. The couple even added a wood-burning stove to make the space warmer, figuratively and literally. "We had absolutely no experience and we just dove right in," she says. "It's crazy how much we were able to transform this into a cozy little space."

Even more impressive: They built the entire home for under $15,000, including the cost of the container. Nearly everything, from the doors and windows to flooring, was sourced secondhand from local thrift stores.

What started as a weekend getaway has become a full-on lifestyle shift. The project inspired the couple to try RV life, as they were drawn to the simplicity and flexibility of small-space living.

For budget-conscious homeowners and sustainability-minded renters, tiny living has real appeal. Smaller spaces mean fewer materials, less energy use, and lower monthly bills, not to mention reduced maintenance and property taxes. As utility prices and housing costs rise, alternative builds offer creative, lower-cost (and -impact) paths to property ownership.

While Mercedes didn't specify whether their container home runs on solar power, that's one upgrade that can take your energy savings even further. Installing solar panels is the ultimate home energy hack, bringing monthly energy bills down to or close to $0. EnergySage makes it easy to compare quotes from vetted local installers and can help you save up to $10,000 on a solar installation.

Mercedes and Kris join a wave of DIYers redefining what home can look like, from families building A-frames in the woods to school bus conversions outfitted with full kitchens and plumbing. It's a reminder that with a little creativity, comfort doesn't have to come with a big footprint.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.