Architect creates stunning A-frame cabin with futuristic features: 'Challenges traditional alpine cabin norms'

"Everything is done to perfection."

By employing thoughtful architecture and sustainable resources, the Betasso Overlook challenges traditional alpine cabin norms and operates 100% gas-free.

The three-cabin A-frame residence, designed by Renée del Gaudio Architecture and completed in 2024, offers idyllic views and net-zero operation through the use of more efficient green technologies, as shared by Dwell.

A recent trend has emerged in new constructions, with the changing climate and rising energy costs prompting people to consider innovative ideas for improving sustainability and quality of life.

The Betasso Overlook embraces its environs through its design, which mimics the surrounding Rocky Mountain landscape.

As the architect explained, the sloped roof-wall combination helps combat the area's winter winds, while floor-to-ceiling glass embraces the abundant sunshine and stunning views.

"Betasso Overlook challenges traditional alpine cabin norms, creating a new vernacular rooted in Rocky Mountain culture, climate, and landscape," del Gaudio said. "The form shuts down winter winds with a solid and steep roof/wall and opens up to the morning sun with floor-to-ceiling glass. The form is broken down into three smaller volumes and clad entirely in dark metal so as not to upstage its stunning alpine setting."

One of the cabin spaces is fronted by an open-air carport for easy automotive access, which would be ideal for an electric vehicle charging station.

Most importantly, the building's energy infrastructure achieves net zero through a combination of solar panels, geothermal energy, and electric appliances, as the architect stated.

To tap the Earth's sustainable warmth, a ground-source heat pump provides radiant floor heating throughout the dwelling. Continuous insulation fills the exterior framed walls, which serves to reduce energy waste.

When temperatures are more comfortable, the full-height casement windows create an airy interior space and provide plenty of cross-ventilation for a more comfortable living environment.

Electric appliances, along with the modern HVAC system, help make the home 100% gas-free. This keeps pollutants out of the air and allows for greater use of renewable energy sources instead of dirty fuels.

The dwelling's 9-kilowatt solar array provides the electrical energy the Betasso Overlook needs, helping the home operate at net zero. Although further details were scarce, a complete solar power system that includes battery storage would help the home weather local outages without skipping a beat.

The Betasso Overlook's design was made to accommodate a well-rounded lifestyle, including the essentials of working, living, and sleeping, as the architect put it.

Commenters seem to approve of the design, with a few minor observations.

"It's a really gorgeous house in a gorgeous setting! Everything is done to perfection. However, with A-frames I always think about the lack of wall space for hanging art," one offered.

Another noted that the open-air carport could have been rethought, sharing that they "could have easily enclosed that to be a garage with a second story for storage."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.