Couple sparks envy with video revealing their unique living situation in two different homes: 'Two tiny homes, one happy couple'

One couple living in Oregon enjoys a two-bedroom, two-bath with two offices, all for less than $1,500 a month. The only catch? It's spread out across two tiny homes.

Elisa and Ryk shared their story with tiny house content creators Alexis and Christian (@tiny_house_expedition) on TikTok, giving a full tour of both spaces. Remarkably, these little houses utilize every inch. Each modernized home offers tons of storage, a full kitchen, bathrooms, and offices. They also live on a site with lots of outdoor space, where they often dine.

"One in five couples sleep in separate bedrooms, and almost two-thirds of those who sleep apart do so every night," the New York Times reported. It's not uncommon to want your own space, yet as housing prices creep up, affording the average two-bedroom is out of the question for many couples.

"Our site rent is, like, $650 for each of them, and then we pay anywhere from a $100 to $110, depending on what month it is, for our electricity bill. Water's free, sewer's free, trash is free," Ryk said. They've also outfitted the tiny homes with money- and energy-saving appliances like induction stoves.

"We're still paying less on a monthly basis than what we paid for a two-bedroom apartment in Washington state," Elisa said, with Ryk adding that they were paying $2,100 a month for a two-bedroom "way out from the city." Then, the perfect solution dawned on them: "Two tiny homes, one happy couple, and $600 in monthly savings," as the account wrote in the video's caption.

This creative solution to the housing crisis also has some added ecological benefits. Tiny homes consume considerably less energy than standard buildings, create less waste, and encourage living in a mindful way. Besides benefiting homeowners' mental health, anti-consumerism also saves time, money, and waste.

