Woman shares inside look at journey from RV living to off-grid tiny home: 'I've learned so much'

Alternative homes are a great way for people to live more affordably, as well as to be more eco-friendly.

TikTok user Ogbree (@breeanin), who currently lives in an RV in Maine, posted a video showing the start of their new construction project: building their own tiny home cabin.

#homesteadlife #tinyhome #cabinlife #offgridliving #simplelife ♬ original sound - ogbree @breeanin If you'be ever been curious about off grid living and building a tiny home start to finish follow along! I moved off grid in my camper about 7-8 months ago and I'm building a tiny cabin to solidify my commitment to this rewarding, peaceful, and simple lifestyle! I really believe this way of living is the way of the future! I've learned so much and I can't wait to see how i grow and what else I learn! Join the journey 💗😊💗 #simpleliving

In the video, the user spends part of the day cutting down wood and clearing land for their soon-to-be DIY home.

Off-grid living is taking off, and the benefits are real for plenty of people. One off-grid individual named Sean uses a rainwater collection system and solar panels to eliminate electric and water bills. Another person living without public utility access, generating their own power, showcased their off-grid sewage installation on social media.

Though it is a departure from the typical way of living, being off-grid encourages people to be more aware of their energy usage. Plus, living in wooded and natural areas can help you reconnect with nature.

While switching fully to an off-grid lifestyle is not realistic for everybody, there are smaller-scale adjustments you can make in your personal life similar to those of off-gridders. For example, the installation of solar panels provides a renewable energy source and has the potential to save you tons of money per month.

Commenters shared their support for the tiny home project and the TikToker's off-grid lifestyle.

"I'm heading to doing this myself!" one user wrote. "I just started looking for a little bit of land!"

Someone else added, "Awesome job."

