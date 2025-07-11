  • Home Home

Retired couple shares inside look at unconventional lifestyle after moving into gorgeous tiny home: 'Living the dream'

"What we planned for in the building of this home was that it will be our forever home."

by Ren Venkatesh
Photo Credit: TikTok

A retired couple from North Carolina recently posted a tour of their newly constructed tiny home — showcasing bits of a lifestyle that may not be for everyone but works wonders for the two of them.

Tiny-home owners Kathleen and Byron shared footage of their 370-square-foot living space, affectionately dubbed "The Two Fishes," via a TikTok post under the account Tiny_House_Expedition (@tiny_house_expedition). 

Meet Kathleen & Byron, retirees who are happily living in an amazing 370 sqft tiny home on wheels.

While it doesn't seem like much in terms of square footage, especially for the average home or apartment resident, Kathleen and Byron made a point to highlight the narrow shelves and crevices they optimize for storage, proving that no space goes to waste. 

Every inch of their home is tailored to their needs, making it a significant upfront investment. However, the couple stood firm in their assertion that the mobility of a house on wheels, combined with the overall customization, makes it well worth the initial cost.

"What we planned for in the building of this home was that it will be our forever home," Kathleen explains in the voiceover. "So even if we should decide to change locations, we can do that, and we can take our home with us."

While tiny homes are far from conventional, with their limited space making them impractical for some residents, they do achieve a near-utopian level of both financial and environmental sustainability for those who can make the lifestyle work. From rent to utilities, a smaller house means less consumption and lower bills, so residents save immensely in the long run. Meanwhile, with reduced energy needs and off-grid electricity plans, moving into a tiny home can also help minimize your planet-warming carbon pollution, too.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Although packing up and moving your life into a space of less than 400 square feet might not be realistic for everyone, you can still take sustainability-oriented steps while staying in your conventional home. Installing solar panels, for instance, can help you reduce your reliance on large electrical grids, just as tiny homes do, slashing your electricity bills while continuing to power your home effectively and eco-consciously. If you're looking to get started, tools like EnergySage can connect you with local solar installation services and save you up to $10,000 on the process.

"I am always so amazed with the use of space," one user commented under the video.

"They're living the dream!" wrote another.

