Couple transforms old school bus into dreamy DIY home filled with personal touches: 'This looks fantastic'

A crafty DIY couple purchased and renovated their very own school bus that transported them into the exciting van life.

Though van life or tiny home living isn't for everywhere, it can offer countless benefits that can save you money and help reduce your impact on the planet. Opting to live in a converted van or bus can slash your bills and lead to reduced consumption of resources and dirty fuels.

In a post to r/DIY, one Redditor shared their experience in converting an old school bus with their husband in 2020.

After being laid off from work because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the original poster and their husband turned to the van life after couch surfing for a year. "We had never built anything before this, but we had YouTube and some knowledgeable friends who helped teach us some things," the OP wrote.

Besides including the traditional kitchenette and bedroom, the couple constructed a built-in spot for a keyboard. Paired alongside a trendy sofa, the entire spot perfectly jelled with the personality of the DIY couple.

Down in the comments section, the majority of users were impressed with the ingenuity and craftsmanship of the original poster.

"This looks fantastic," one commenter exclaimed. "How much was it all in with materials once you were done?"

According to the OP, "solar and the bus itself" cost around 25,000 Canadian dollars ($18,090). On average, a used school bus can cost anywhere from $3,000 to $10,000 dollars, according to one equipment company's blog. The condition of the bus can greatly influence the asking price and cost of repairs.

As seen in the post, the DIY couple utilized a bank of solar panels on the end of the roof. Similarly, the installation of solar panels on your home could be a money-saving energy hack. Not only can you bring the cost of your energy bills down to or near $0, but you can also dramatically reduce your pollution production as well.

Besides saving money and helping the environment, you can become a creative master with the look and feel of your very own van or converted bus.

"Looks great! Very nice result," another Redditor wrote. "I don't know if you're the first person in the world with a hidden keyboard in their kitchen counter, but it's definitely a unique feature haha, love it."

