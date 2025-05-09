  • Home Home

Expert shares money-saving hack to freshen up your home using just one ingredient: 'I'll be trying this ASAP'

"This is truth!"

by Kelsey Kovner
"This is truth!"

Photo Credit: TikTok

Odors around the house or even in your car can be one of life's biggest annoyances. This hack, using a common kitchen ingredient, may help keep your home as fresh as a daisy. 

The scoop

Sustainability Matters (@sustainabilitymattersva) is a Virginia non-profit working to make eco-friendly choices easy and fun. 

It has more than 40,000 followers on TikTok and shares tips and tricks for your home, garden, and vehicle

In one clip, Kenny Barnes showed how he uses old coffee grounds to help keep smells at bay, even in his live-in van with two cats! 

@sustainabilitymattersva Don't toss out your used coffee grounds☕️ Instead, use them to fight odors in your house and car🏠 #coffee ♬ original sound - Sustainability Matters

All you will need for this hack are some coffee grounds and a little time. Once you have made your morning cup of coffee, simply set it aside to dry out completely. You can save your grounds for a few days to collect them, but you will probably want to store them in the fridge or freezer so they don't form mold. 

After your coffee is dry, simply place it in a small bowl or container of your choice. This container can then be put anywhere there are bad odors. Kenny put some near his cats' litter boxes and says that even in the close quarters of the van, the smell is absorbed by the coffee. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

The grounds act as a natural deodorizer, absorbing sulfur from the air that is one of the main culprits when it comes to stinky smells. 

How it's helping

This hack is a great way to save money and keep waste out of the landfill

What's more, specialized deodorizers or air fresheners can be costly and wasteful. Some are made from unnecessary chemicals, and some are made from common ingredients, with consumers mostly overpaying for the brand name and packaging. 

When you have pets, it's nice to be able to use natural ingredients around your home. That way, you won't have to worry about your pet getting into something they shouldn't. 

Do you worry about having toxic forever chemicals in your home?

Majorly 😥

Sometimes 😟

Not really 😐

I don't know enough about them 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Kenny is able to place a bowl of coffee grounds near his cats' litter boxes without being concerned about their health. 

What everyone's saying

Followers were interested to learn about this hack, and some agreed with its efficacy.

"This is truth! I do it, but I've used fresh grounds," wrote one person. "I will reuse now." 

Someone else expressed excitement: "OMG! And I love the smell of coffee too! I'll be trying this ASAP."

One commenter familiar with the benefits of coffee grounds explained, "I also use it for exfoliating."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

There's never been a better time to put panels on your property — and you could soon reap the rewards.
Tech

Survey makes unexpected find about household solar panels — here's why experts are seeing startling approval ratings

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

"One of our motivations in founding Harvest was you can't scale electrification if it's going to increase people's bills."
Tech

Startup founder reveals the hidden technology essential for next-gen home heating and cooling: 'It's going to become a no-brainer'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x