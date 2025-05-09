Expert shares money-saving hack to freshen up your home using just one ingredient: 'I'll be trying this ASAP'

Odors around the house or even in your car can be one of life's biggest annoyances. This hack, using a common kitchen ingredient, may help keep your home as fresh as a daisy.

The scoop

Sustainability Matters (@sustainabilitymattersva) is a Virginia non-profit working to make eco-friendly choices easy and fun.

It has more than 40,000 followers on TikTok and shares tips and tricks for your home, garden, and vehicle.

In one clip, Kenny Barnes showed how he uses old coffee grounds to help keep smells at bay, even in his live-in van with two cats!

All you will need for this hack are some coffee grounds and a little time. Once you have made your morning cup of coffee, simply set it aside to dry out completely. You can save your grounds for a few days to collect them, but you will probably want to store them in the fridge or freezer so they don't form mold.

After your coffee is dry, simply place it in a small bowl or container of your choice. This container can then be put anywhere there are bad odors. Kenny put some near his cats' litter boxes and says that even in the close quarters of the van, the smell is absorbed by the coffee.

The grounds act as a natural deodorizer, absorbing sulfur from the air that is one of the main culprits when it comes to stinky smells.

How it's helping

This hack is a great way to save money and keep waste out of the landfill.

What's more, specialized deodorizers or air fresheners can be costly and wasteful. Some are made from unnecessary chemicals, and some are made from common ingredients, with consumers mostly overpaying for the brand name and packaging.

When you have pets, it's nice to be able to use natural ingredients around your home. That way, you won't have to worry about your pet getting into something they shouldn't.

Kenny is able to place a bowl of coffee grounds near his cats' litter boxes without being concerned about their health.

What everyone's saying

Followers were interested to learn about this hack, and some agreed with its efficacy.

"This is truth! I do it, but I've used fresh grounds," wrote one person. "I will reuse now."

Someone else expressed excitement: "OMG! And I love the smell of coffee too! I'll be trying this ASAP."

One commenter familiar with the benefits of coffee grounds explained, "I also use it for exfoliating."

