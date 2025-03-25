Expert reveals why you should never throw away this type of common packaging: 'Really good idea'

If you're trying to reduce the amount of plastic you use, the produce section of a grocery store can feel like a minefield. From plastic-wrapped garlic to bagged fruits, unnecessary plastic is everywhere.

The TikTok account for Sustainability Matters (@sustainabilitymattersva), a Virginia nonprofit focusing on climate awareness, shared a useful tip for reusing the plastic clamshell containers that many berries, herbs, and tomatoes come in.

The scoop

After explaining that the plastic containers berries come in have "built-in drainage," the TikToker demonstrated how they are perfect for growing plants.

If you fill the containers with soil, plants with shallow root systems, such as basil and oregano, will thrive. You can also start larger plants in the containers and repot them when they grow. The containers are like "greenhouses for propagating your houseplants," the TikToker said.

How it's helping

You don't need to go out and buy specialized planters. Reusing these produce containers is completely free. Herbs are low-effort plants that grow inside easily year-round, and harvesting them yourself can lower your grocery bill. Plus, you'll keep plastic out of landfills.

Even if you have just a small urban garden or a windowsill for plants, you can grow your own food. Besides saving money, gardening also has real mental and physical health benefits, from creating calm in your day to lowering your heart rate and improving your diet.

What everyone's saying

One commenter confirmed that this works and added their own advice: "I do this every year. Tip: put a paper towel to line the bottom to keep the soil from falling out."

"Thanks for sharing," wrote one commenter.

"Really good idea!" added another TikToker.

