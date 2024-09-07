Gardening pro shares crucial method to rid your space of invasive plants: 'You don't have to spray any ... chemicals'

What if there was a way to rid yourself of pesky invasive plants without relying on the use of chemicals, which have damaging effects?

Well, one TikToker with an affinity for maintaining lush yards was kind enough to share a reliable and crucial method to rid your space of invasive plants: hand pulling.

The scoop

In the video posted by Sustainability Matters (@sustainabilitymattersva), the narrator provides an overview of how to successfully remove invasive spearmint plants. This best practice was demonstrated by plucking out an entire root system instead of the leaves to ensure that the area is cleared of the plants growing beneath the surface soil.

"We won't lie, hand pulling invasives isn't the MOST fun thing in the world, but once you get into your groove it isn't so bad. This tried and true method of weeding is minimally invasive, and allows you to specifically target the bad plants, without much risk of harming the beneficial ones. (Plus, its always a positive whenever you can skip out on the herbicides)"

"In just five minutes I was able to pull out this spearmint from my garden. And although hand pulling is not the most time-friendly control method for invasives, it is effective. Plus you don't have to spray any potentially harmful chemicals that could get in the environment," the narrator said.

How it's working

As explained in the video, spearmint can grow quickly if not maintained properly. Rhizomes — a modified subterranean plant stem that sends out roots and shoots from its nodes — develop from axillary buds and grow horizontally. The rhizome also retains the ability to allow new shoots to grow upward. Removing rhizomes is critical when removing plant root systems so that the invasive species does not grow back.

Weeding is a powerful approach in that you can target the plants you want to remove and let the beneficial ones remain, avoiding the use of harmful herbicides altogether.

Invasive plants are non-native species introduced to a new area — often by human activity — that cause harm to the environment and even human health, according to the Department of Agriculture. They can overuse resources, destroy habitats, and outcompete native species, leading to a decline or even extinction of local flora and fauna.

This can been remedied by supporting native plants in gardening. By planting native species in your yard, you support local ecosystems in providing food and shelter for native wildlife. Native plants are adapted to their region's conditions, requiring less water, fertilizer, and pesticides, which reduces maintenance costs and environmental impact.

What people are saying

With the many benefits that come from gardening — such as those who garden receiving up to 1.4 more grams of daily fiber and a higher sense of community compared to non-gardeners — there are many reasons to maintain your yard to be healthy and resilient over time.

"So many more reasons why this invasive plant is so bad for an entire area surrounding it," one TikToker commented.

"I swear the mint never stops," another user wrote.

To learn more about ways to slow the spread of invasive species, find out best practices here.

