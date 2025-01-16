  • Home Home

Prepper highlights ingenious ways to repurpose cat litter buckets: 'The possibilities are endless'

By upcycling and recycling, you can significantly reduce plastic pollution and help protect our planet.

by Chloe Bryant
By upcycling and recycling, you can significantly reduce plastic pollution and help protect our planet.

Photo Credit: iStock

If you own a cat, you probably buy cat litter. You may even buy it in bulk. If so, you may have a few of the 5-gallon plastic buckets that some brands sell their bulk product in lying around.

Instead of throwing these buckets out, consider repurposing them.

One Reddit user's post on r/preppers shared a few ways to use these buckets.

"Toss a bag in it to make an emergency toilet, drill drainage and make a planter (I've personally grown tomatoes and peppers in them they work fine), mylar bag allow for food storage," suggested the original poster. "The possibilities are endless."

Upcycling is key to reducing the single-use plastics that wind up in landfills. About 90% of all single-use plastics are sent to landfills, and less than 10% are ever recycled

Sometimes, these plastics don't even reach landfills. Whether dumped on purpose or by accident, 8 million of the 400 million tons of plastic waste the world generates each year ends up in oceans.

Watch now: Netflix chef and bestselling author talks about why she's in love with new cooking technique

Plastic that is disposed of can leach harmful, long-lasting chemicals into the soil and water. As it breaks down, it releases microplastics, which embed themselves into land and marine food webs and can enter humans. In fact, plastic has become so prevalent that it has been found in human brains, in placentas, in dolphins' exhaled breath, at the world's highest peaks, and in its deepest chasms.

By upcycling and recycling, you can significantly reduce plastic pollution and help protect our planet. 

Redditors admired the original poster's dedication to upcycling and suggested a few ideas of their own for reusing 5-gallon litter buckets.

What supplies do you keep on hand in case of a blackout?

Just a flashlight 🔦

A few camping lanterns 😎

A full-on emergency kit 🆘

I don't have anything 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"So amused that I am not the only person who repurposes them," wrote one user.

Another commented: "I use them for so much. There's one in my kitchen for scraps that go into the compost."

"I use them to store dirt and stuff for my gardens," someone else said.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.




Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x