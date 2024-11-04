Traveler shares money-saving tips to make the most of your trip to the airport: 'These are great'

"It isn't necessarily something you need to feel bad about."

Airplane travel comes with a substantial carbon footprint because planes burn dirty energy and release harmful gases into our atmosphere.

But as one travel expert reminded us, sustainable living is all about finding a balance between doing what you love and helping the planet.

The scoop

The Virginia-grown grassroots nonprofit Sustainability Matters (@sustainabilitymattersva) shared a TikTok video about how to make plane travel eco-friendlier.

#EcoFriendly #TravelBetter ♬ original sound - Sustainability Matters @sustainabilitymattersva Yes, flying has a carbon footprint—but here's the truth: sustainable living isn't about guilt, it's about balance. 🌍 Eliminating flights and vacations? Probably not a practice most people will support for the long run. True sustainability means finding solutions that work for both people and the planet. Here are a few ways to make your flights a bit greener: 1️⃣ Choose direct flights when possible (less fuel). 2️⃣ Opt for airlines with carbon offset programs. 3️⃣ Pack lighter (lighter planes = less fuel). 4️⃣ Travel slow—stay longer, fly less frequently. 5️⃣ Don't buy new clothes and gear for a trip if you already have things that will work. #sustainabletravel

The traveler in the video explains how he is going on a two-and-a-half-week international trip and does three things to make travel more sustainable.

The first is to pack an empty reusable water bottle instead of buying a beverage in a plastic bottle after the security checkpoint. Next, the traveler packs bar soap and shampoo so he doesn't have to buy plastic travel-size bottles of toiletry items. Last, he packs as light as possible to reduce weight on the plane and, therefore, fuel consumption.

In the post's caption, Sustainability Matters shares additional travel tips, such as choosing direct flights to reduce fuel usage and picking airlines with carbon offset programs. The nonprofit also suggests staying longer in destinations so you fly less frequently and avoiding buying new clothes when you reach your destination.

How it's working

Sustainability Matters' video is an important reminder about how we shouldn't burden ourselves with guilt if we want to see the world and save the world.

Fortunately, it is possible to achieve both goals when you are mindful of your actions and how they affect others and the planet.

Sustainable travel involves avoiding single-use travel items, recycling, and choosing transportation wisely. You can also prioritize eco-friendly travel destinations with green hotels and plenty of public transportation options.

What people are saying

In the video, the traveler concluded his tips with, "For the average person, the flight to and from a vacation is not what's killing our planet, and it isn't necessarily something you need to feel bad about."

"These are great tips!" one TikTok user wrote in the comments.

"Love the eco-guilt you explained," another wrote. "So real and happens to me often, but I try my best!"

