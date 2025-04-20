Scientists sound alarm after uncovering hidden risks lurking in everyday pet products: 'Regulation could be stepped up'

"It's important that the owners receive the best quality food to keep their pet healthy."

Over the last 70 years, plastic production has increased exponentially, with plastic making its way into nearly every market, including pet products.

What's happening?

According to a 2024 report by EarthDay.org, the amount of plastic in pet products is potentially causing adverse effects in animals all around the world.

It is estimated that there are 1 billion pets on Earth. The American Pet Products Association says over 90 million households in the United States own at least one pet.

This has resulted in a pet industry that was worth $320 billion in the U.S. in 2023, per Bloomberg. That figure is expected to balloon to over $500 billion in 2030.

"Consumers are willing to pay more for items for their pets, with the pet food market having the potential to grow more than 50% from current levels by the end of the decade," Diana Rosero-Pena, Bloomberg Intelligence consumer staples analyst, said.

However, pet products such as pet toys can often contain plastic, which is made with harmful chemicals. These toys are not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration. In fact, according to EarthDay.org, hazardous pet toys have never been recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

A 2013 study revealed that chewing toys made with low concentrations of phthalates and bisphenol A, or BPA, can wear down and leach those toxins into an animal over time.

Why is plastic in pet products important?

Alongside pet toys, pet food can also be a significant source of microplastic contamination.

Over 400 million tons of plastic was produced in 2022, and manufacturing is only increasing, so the threat of plastic pollution in the environment is greater than ever.

This can disrupt the food chain, with microplastics tainting waterways, soil, and even our air.

The emergence of plastic in pet products has paved the way for potential health risks to pets. In a 2024 study, researchers discovered the presence of microplastics within canine and human testes. Microplastics could pose a threat to pet health by causing digestive problems, internal injuries, and fertility issues.

"As we continue to see numerous pet foods recalled for questionable ingredients or potential contaminants, it should be safe to say that regulation could be stepped up," Dr. Chyrle Bonk told EarthDay.org. "As pet food companies try to use different ingredients from various sources as a way to make their food more sustainable or less expensive, it can also become more questionable as to the quality."

What's being done about plastic in pet products?

For pet owners, taking care of their beloved animals is often as high a priority as it gets. Fortunately, there are many eco-friendly companies that operate with ethics and safety in mind.

On a broader scale, U.S. lawmakers have sought to better regulate the pet food industry.

In January, Rep. Steve Womack introduced the Pet Food Uniform Regulatory Reform Act, or PURR Act, in an attempt to modernize pet food regulations. The bill would also introduce a federal system of regulations to replace many state-level regulations.

"With nearly 66% of U.S. households owning a pet, it's important that the owners receive the best quality food to keep their pet healthy," Womack said. "Unfortunately, pet food manufacturers are forced to deal with a nearly 100-year-old, costly and confusing dual regulatory system, making it difficult for them to invest in new and improved products. ... By removing the current state-by-state regulatory patchwork and modernizing the system, pet food makers can provide nutritious food for our beloved pets."

