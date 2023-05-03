Lifestyle influencer shares her secret weapon for getting streak-free glass and mirrors: ‘This is my favorite’

This glass cleaner is a better option for the environment, too.

Now that spring is here, you may be itching for (or dreading) a good spring cleaning. Luckily, this lifestyle influencer shares her favorite glass-cleaning hack that’ll make your seasonal reset a breeze.

The scoop

Elnaz Hamai (@elnazhamai) shared a TikTok video showing off her cleaning trick to get streak-free glass, windows, and mirrors.

Hamai makes a DIY miracle concoction.

First, you’ll need to gather the necessary ingredients. Hamai’s DIY recipe calls for ½ cup of vinegar, ½ cup of isopropyl alcohol, 1 teaspoon of cornstarch, and 10 drops of essential oils. Hamai recommends using orange-scented oils for a classic, clean scent.

Add all the ingredients to a spray bottle and give it a good shake. Then, simply spray the mixture onto your glass surfaces and wipe it clean with a reusable cloth or towel.

“This is my favorite DIY glass and mirror cleaner,” Hamai writes in her post. “It will leave a streak-free shine.”

How it’s helping

This DIY hack makes cleaning glass safer. It is made from common household ingredients and is a nontoxic alternative to commercial glass cleaners.

Many common cleaning supplies with aerosol spray dispensers contain volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and other toxic substances. VOCs are chemicals that can trigger or worsen chronic respiratory problems, allergic reactions, and headaches.

Hamai’s nontoxic glass cleaner is a great alternative to harsh chemical cleaners that can put your health at risk.

This glass cleaner is a better option for the environment, too. When you use chemical cleaners in your home, they are likely introduced to the environment when they evaporate into the air or are rinsed down drains.

These chemicals contribute to air and water pollution and can eventually end up in bodies of water and endanger marine life.

The TikTok hack received more than 150 likes and more than 40 shares, so fellow TikTokers seem to be on board with protecting their health and the environment using this DIY glass cleaner.

