Homeowner shares simple way to simplify bathroom cleaning routine: 'It will do most of the work for you'

Cleaning every room in your home doesn't have to be expensive or wasteful. In fact, products you likely already have under your sink can be reused and combined to leave your house looking spotless.

However, knowing which cleaning products to combine safely can be confusing. Thankfully, TikToker Sabrina (@sabrina.sustainable.life) has shared a simple and affordable method to use the next time you clean your shower using two products you probably already have: white vinegar and dish soap.

The scoop

White vinegar and dish soap have long been considered a dream team pair to get rid of all the dirt and grim in tough-to-clean spots, like the nooks and crannies in a shower.

Sabrina reveals that all viewers need to do to get their shower sparkling clean is mix the two products in a spray bottle. She advises pouring one part vinegar and one part dish soap into the bottle and shaking it to mix it.

After removing everything from her shower — like shampoo bottles and razors — Sabrina rinsed the entire shower before spraying it down and letting the mixture sit on the tile.

"This is the important part — let it sit for 15 to 30 minutes, and it will do most of the work for you," she explains.

Sabrina tells her followers she still scrubs the shower well with a brush. However, this extra step is often unnecessary, and the cleaning mixture can just be wiped off with a towel.

How it's helping

Instead of purchasing specialty shower cleaners, opting to use household products that you already own is a perfect way to save money. These regularly advertised cleaners often come in smaller bottles than items like white vinegar and dish soap while also costing several dollars more.

Additionally, using these products helps reduce individual usage and overconsumption of plastic.

Cleaning with natural cleaning products like vinegar has been found to save homeowners around $90 per year. It can also reduce annual exposure to toxic chemicals by nearly 20 pounds.

What everyone's saying

Other homeowners and renters have agreed this method is perfect for cleaning throughout the home while staying eco-friendly.

"Vinegar literally is the answer to everything — I love this," one TikTok user said in the video's comment section.

"I legit use dish soap for everything but the toilet bowl. It removes dirt and kills bacteria," another wrote.

"The best sustainability hack," a third chimed in.

