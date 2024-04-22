Video explains why you should avoid popular window cleaning product at all costs: 'I'll never buy [it]'

"Natural is the best way."

A TikToker's quick glass cleaning tip turned into a viral sensation.

The scoop

Kasha (@kasha_home), who touts nontoxic and all-natural living on the platform, shared the advice in 2022, earning more than 13,000 likes.

"The reason I'll never buy Windex," the text on the video's opening seconds reads.

"Did you know that Windex contains ammonia, which can be really irritating to your respiratory system and even cause children to develop asthma?" Kasha said. "That's why I use vinegar and water, baby. Works beautifully."

Kasha specified in the comments that they used distilled white vinegar.

How it's helping

Cleaning products that contain ammonia and bleach are not only toxic but create deadly gas when mixed.

Continued exposure to ammonia can lead to chronic respiratory problems, including lung fibrosis and reactive airways dysfunction syndrome. If it gets in your eyes, your corneas can be damaged long after exposure, resulting in blindness, cataracts, and glaucoma.

Using alternatives to Windex and other store-bought cleaners can save you money and reduce plastic consumption, and as Kasha showed, they are safer and just as effective. For more tips on where to make changes, check out our guide to natural cleaning.

What everyone's saying

In response to a question about the ratio they used, Kasha said, "I do either 1:1 or 1 part vinegar to 2 parts water depending on how strong I want it."

They also noted in response to queries that the solution doesn't leave behind a vinegar stench.

"​​I won't use glass cleaner from the store again either," someone else wrote. "I made homemade glass cleaner like this for the first time months ago and it's the best!"

"Natural is the best way," another user agreed.

One TikToker said, "I use vinegar on EVERYTHING," to which Kasha replied: "Nice! Yes it's truly a necessity in my home."

