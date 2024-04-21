Cleaning expert shares why they stick to inexpensive alternative of popular bleach products: 'So not worth it'

To prevent any trips to the hospital, ditch the bleach products.

If your bathroom needs a deep scrubbing and you'd prefer a simple, nontoxic formula over hazardous, store-bought supplies, one TikToker has the perfect solution.

The scoop

Nontoxic and all-natural cleaning product advocate Kasha (@kasha_home) opens her video with a warning about a common household cleaner.

"Did you know that the accidental swallowing of bleach is the most frequently received call at poison control centers involving young children?" she asks.

"Clean and whiten your bathroom counters without dangerous chemicals like bleach. So not worth it!" she added in her caption.

To prevent any trips to the hospital, Kasha ditches bleach and combines baking soda and Sal Suds — a plant-based, biodegradable concentrate — to create an all-purpose concoction that is inexpensive and harmless.

Kasha explains that the baking soda helps with whitening, and the Sal Suds cuts through dirt and grease.

She uses it to clean hard water stains on her bathroom counter or any scum from makeup in the sink. It's also versatile and safe enough to be used in the shower, tub, and toilet. All she does is apply the homemade cleaner on a scrub with a little water and then wipes away the residue with a damp microfiber cloth.

How it's helping

As Kasha alludes to, bleach can burn skin and cause eye and lung irritation. It can release toxic vapors if mixed with another cleaning product that has ammonia.

It can also corrode pipes, which can be expensive to repair, and can pose a threat to nearby water, soil, and wildlife.

Luckily, other content creators have offered their safe alternatives to harsh chemicals, such as an egg shell- and lemon-based cleaner or a combination of soda ash and hydrogen peroxide.

What everyone's saying

The comment section was littered with questions for Kasha and her nifty cleaning product.

One user wondered if the baking soda–Sal Suds combination would be suitable for their counters that aren't white, to which Kasha replied, "You can use this too! It's not going to turn them white like bleach would."

"Might be a dumb question but does it also kill bacteria?" another asked.

"Not dumb at all! Sal Suds powerfully REMOVES bacteria/viruses from surfaces — but it's not a chemical disinfectant so it doesn't kill them too," Kasha responded.

