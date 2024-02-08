Home cleaning expert shares a ‘satisfying’ trick to remove stubborn grime from faucets: ‘I was never taught this!’

“Just did this last night and was so happy with how clean it got!”

The bottom of sink faucets accumulates bacteria and food residue that can be tough to remove.

However, thanks to the “Queen of Cleaning,” Vanesa Amaro (@vanesa_amaro_), you can deep-clean your faucets using a natural ingredient you probably already have stocked in your kitchen.

The scoop

Vanesa shows how to use vinegar to remove stubborn grime.

While she uses a Ziploc bag for her demonstration, a reusable stasher bag would also do the trick and reduce plastic waste.

Simply fill it with vinegar and place it around the faucet’s nozzle. Make sure the faucet is completely submerged, and secure the bag around it with a rubber band.

Let the faucet soak in the vinegar for about 30 minutes before removing the bag and discarding the dirty water.

“When the vinegar looks like backwash water from your toddler, then you’re going to remove it, and it already looks so much better. But we’re going to take it one step further,” says Vanesa. “Dawn dish soap, a brush, and just go at it. Rinse it very well, and you should be good to go.”

According to Vanesa, you can also use this simple hack to clean your shower head faucets.

How it’s helping

Vinegar is less expensive than many popular cleaning agents, and it is also safer to use. Traditional products typically contain harsh chemicals that can be toxic to young children and pets.

Switching to natural cleaners is a great way to reduce your exposure to those chemicals, which can also leach into the air and soil, posing a threat to the local ecosystem.

As a natural cleaning agent, vinegar is not only non-toxic but also biodegradable.

What everyone’s saying

Instagrammers offered additional ways to make the hack more eco-friendly, and many sang the praises of vinegar as a cleaner.

“You don’t need to bother with a plastic bag and rubber band for that type of faucet. Just pull the sprayer down and let it dangle in a cup of vinegar,” one person suggested. “Mine stays put until I feed it back up by hand.”

“Just did this last night and was so happy with how clean it got!” commented one user.

“It’s so satisfying to watch,” another said.

“Vinegar never ceases to amaze me and it’s not toxic. I was never taught this!” added one Instagrammer.

“I needed this like 2 weeks ago. Our plumber didn’t even charge us bc of how easy the fix was,” someone else shared.

