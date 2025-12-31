Homeowner shows off simple, 2-ingredient hack for making popular cooking pan look like new

Even for the nastiest cleaning jobs in the kitchen, you don't have to turn to chemical cleaners.

The scoop

Instagrammer Amanda Acuna (@yourtruepeace) shows a method using baking soda, white vinegar, and hot water taking on a grime-laden, stainless steel baking pan in a video.

The footage was posted on the MightyNest (@mightynest) Instagram account. Within it, she shows the three-step process of what looks to be a daunting cleanup task. In reality, she says the whole process only takes five minutes.

To kick it off, she puts in a good portion of vinegar to coat the pan. Next up is some boiling hot water on top of the vinegar. To finish the mixture, Acuna adds baking soda. The video caption advises twice as much baking soda as vinegar for an easy-to-remember ratio.

Acuna says to let it sit for a little bit before scrubbing with a tough item. You won't want to wait too long to start your scrubbing, as the caption says that when the formula is bubbling, it's the right time to do the work.

As far as what you can use to scrub, Amanda recommends the Spaghetti Scrub, a product made out of cotton and natural peach pits. The product and mixture definitely work for her, as the baking sheet looks sparkling clean.

That is, except for the edges, which she doesn't get to do just yet due to a baby crying in the background.

How it's helping

The video reveals that you don't need to break the bank to clean difficult messes. You also don't need to lean on potentially dangerous chemicals to get the job done.

Natural ingredients and cleaning solutions that you have on hand, like vinegar and baking soda, can often do the trick. Leaning on them instead of chemical cleaners will both save you money and be safer for your household. It will also cut down on plastic pollution caused by store-bought cleaners.

Using citrus scraps with vinegar is a way to get away from that vinegar smell and infuse your homemade cleaning solutions with a nice scent.

What everyone's saying

Interestingly, there is some pushback to the concept of mixing baking soda and vinegar together. Wirecutter experts argue that the combination could, in fact, cancel each other out as the mixture morphs into salt water. That explains the urgency of cleaning quickly while the two are bubbling.

It's worth pointing out that the caption of Acuna's video does propose the idea of using a paste of baking soda and water alone after a couple of hours to degrease your pan.

Other experts echo the idea of using baking soda and vinegar independently to clean pans and other household items by leaning into their individual strengths as cleaners.

