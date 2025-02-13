Expert reveals easy alternative for common cleaning mistake: 'It does nothing'

The best part about using vinegar and baking soda is that they are likely already in your home.

Have you been mixing vinegar and baking soda ahead of time as an eco-friendly alternative cleaning product? It turns out that's not an effective cleaning solution.

Luckily, the self-proclaimed clean freak on TikTok, Clean That Up! (@cleanthatup), has a better method.

The scoop

While the reaction created by mixing baking soda and vinegar looks cool, all you're really left with is salt water, which isn't good for cleaning once the reaction is over.

The TikToker said, "I recommend to use the baking soda and vinegar separately."

The baking soda is good for removing tough grease when combined with water, and the vinegar can be used for all sorts of things, like removing hard water buildup on glass shower doors.

Healthline says vinegar's acetic acid makes it good at removing grime and dirt and killing bacteria.

How it's helping

The best part about using vinegar and baking soda is that they are likely already in your home. Using natural cleaning products, even half the time, can save you up to $90 a year.

While those store-bought products you use might clean well, it's likely they also contain many harmful chemicals.

According to the American Lung Association, many typical cleaning products include volatile organic compounds (VOCs). The organization noted that "VOCs and other chemicals released when using cleaning supplies contribute to chronic respiratory problems, allergic reactions, and headaches."

While the extent of the danger is not yet fully clear, studies are taking place to learn more. However, research has already shown that "exposure to chemicals from cleaning supplies [are linked to] occupational asthma and other respiratory illnesses."

Some of the cleaning products that include VOCs are furniture and floor polish, oven cleaners, chlorine bleach, and air fresheners.

Typical cleaning products are also harmful to the environment. For instance, the Environmental Protection Agency has said that when they break down, they actually become more toxic, which is harmful to marine life. The VOCs can also affect air quality and cause smog. Products that include phosphorus or nitrogen can affect water quality, too.

Using natural cleaning products can also cut down on plastic waste. Most typical cleaning products come in plastic, and much of that ends up in landfills when you're done with it.

According to the EPA, in 2018, 27 million tons of plastic ended up in landfills. Once there, Earth Day said it takes 1,000 years to break down and leaches "toxic substances into the soil and water."

What everyone's saying

TikTok users were happy the misconception was getting cleared up.

One user said, "It does nothing."

Another commented, "I've been saying this for decades now."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.







