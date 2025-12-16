Homeowner shares single-ingredient solution to common kitchen stain: 'I've never seen it [like] this'

"Immediately rushing to my kitchen to try this."

Although some modern cookware is designed for easy cleaning, other kitchen essentials are a pain to clean after regular use.

One TikToker demonstrated how to clean a heavily soiled Dutch oven pan with nothing more than baking soda and boiling water.

The scoop

Gigi (@okaycoolgigi) tested a theory she saw online about using simple baking soda to clean caked-on debris in a pan.

In her video, Gigi boiled water in the dirty pan and shook in a hearty amount of baking soda. She covered the pan on the stove and periodically checked its progress.

After a bit more boiling, she lifted the lid and was shocked to see the food residue and grime disappearing.

"That's so much easier," Gigi exclaimed. "I was scrubbing the s*** out of it last time."





Gigi was initially skeptical about this approach, yet simple baking soda and boiling water cleaned her pan without harsh chemicals or much work.

"I've never seen it this clean in a long time," she said.

How it's helping

Gigi's video is helpful because it shows a real-world example of how powerful baking soda can be as a cleaner.

Baking soda is a natural cleaning agent that cuts through tough grime, removes odors, and dissolves leftover food particles. When you try natural cleaning methods like this, you can save money on buying overpriced, brand-name cleaners that expose you to toxic chemicals.

You'll also be helping the environment, as natural cleaners reduce water and air pollution with biodegradable ingredients that have less impact on wildlife. Creative cleaning hacks like Gigi's help you avoid using chemicals in daily life, as they're gentler on your body and the planet.

You can also use baking soda to clean rust from tools, food stains from reusable containers, and even your toilet.

What everyone's saying

Gigi's TikTok followers appreciated learning her baking-soda pan-cleaning hack and shared their feedback in the comments.

"Your timing is epic," one user wrote. "I burned rice casserole in my Dutch oven and have been dreading cleaning it."

"Immediately rushing to my kitchen to try this," another commenter shared.

Someone else took Gigi's hack one step further and recommended: "You can clean the remaining spots and the outside with a baking soda water paste. Mix it together 'til it's like toothpaste consistency, smear it on, and leave it for like 30 min, then scrub off."

